Here is everything you need to know about the next game as Italy takes on Ukraine.

The EURO Qualification match Italy vs Ukraine live stream is set for Tuesday, September 12, 2023, at 19:45 UK time. Stadio Giuseppe Meazza in Milan will host the event. Viaplay Sports will air the EURO Qualification match live. You can watch this match live online for free and see the highlights of the goals.

Italy vs Ukraine date & kick-off time

Competition: EURO Qualification

EURO Qualification Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 Kick-off: 19:45 UK time

19:45 UK time Stadium: Stadio Giuseppe Meazza, Milan

Where to watch Italy vs Ukraine

UK: Viaplay Sports 2

Viaplay Sports 2 USA: ViX

ViX Canada: DAZN

DAZN Australia: Optus Sport

Optus Sport Italy: RAI 1, RaiPlay

Where and how to watch Italy live

Watch the match from anywhere with a VPN service to help you watch Italy live stream on your TV, tablet, or mobile.