Here is everything you need to know about the next game as Italy takes on Ukraine.
The EURO Qualification match Italy vs Ukraine live stream is set for Tuesday, September 12, 2023, at 19:45 UK time. Stadio Giuseppe Meazza in Milan will host the event. Viaplay Sports will air the EURO Qualification match live. You can watch this match live online for free and see the highlights of the goals.
Italy vs Ukraine date & kick-off time
- Competition: EURO Qualification
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023
- Kick-off: 19:45 UK time
- Stadium: Stadio Giuseppe Meazza, Milan
Where to watch Italy vs Ukraine
- UK: Viaplay Sports 2
- USA: ViX
- Canada: DAZN
- Australia: Optus Sport
- Italy: RAI 1, RaiPlay
Where and how to watch Italy live
