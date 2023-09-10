HomeVideoItaly vs Ukraine live stream: How to watch EURO...

Italy vs Ukraine live stream: How to watch EURO Qualification game online

By Time Soccer
Last Updated:
Less than 1 min.

Here is everything you need to know about the next game as Italy takes on Ukraine.

Italy vs Ukraine

The EURO Qualification match Italy vs Ukraine live stream is set for Tuesday, September 12, 2023, at 19:45 UK time. Stadio Giuseppe Meazza in Milan will host the event. Viaplay Sports will air the EURO Qualification match live. You can watch this match live online for free and see the highlights of the goals.

Italy vs Ukraine date & kick-off time

  • Competition: EURO Qualification
  • Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023
  • Kick-off: 19:45 UK time
  • Stadium: Stadio Giuseppe Meazza, Milan

Where to watch Italy vs Ukraine

  • UK: Viaplay Sports 2
  • USA: ViX
  • Canada: DAZN
  • Australia: Optus Sport
  • Italy: RAI 1, RaiPlay

Where and how to watch Italy live

Watch the match from anywhere with a VPN service to help you watch Italy live stream on your TV, tablet, or mobile.

Worldwide:ExpressVPN! (Free Trial)
US only:Watch ESPN+
USA & Canada:FuboTV free 7-day trial
Time Soccerhttps://www.timesoccer.co
ABOUT US: Time Soccer is a collective of talented individuals with a shared passion for football. Each team member brings a unique perspective and skill set to the table. EXPERTISE: With diverse backgrounds and expertise, the Time Soccer team provides insightful analysis, captivating narratives, and up-to-date coverage of various sports. From major tournaments to local leagues, they bring to readers comprehensive and engaging content that celebrates the world of sports.

MORE FROM TIME SOCCER

Upcoming Matches

Latest Highlights

Load more
© 2007-2023 Time Soccer