Japan 1 – 1 P Croatia

Competition: FIFA World Cup

Date: Monday, 5 December

Kick-off: 15:00 GMT

Venue: Al Janoub Stadium, Al Wakrah, Qatar

Attendance: 44,325

Japan and Croatia played today, 5 December, in the 1/8 finals of the FIFA World Cup.

For almost the entire first half, neither team had a clear lead in the game. However, Japan was able to open the scoring from a single standard in the encounter. It was in the 44th minute following a corner. On the right flank, there was a cross by Maya Yoshida into the penalty area which was successfully sealed off by striker Daizen Maeda. Croatia enjoyed more dominance in the second half, allowing them to equalize fairly quickly in the 55th minute after a Dejan Lovren cross was headed in by Ivan Perišić.

The teams could not decide the winner in regulation time and the match went into overtime.

However, in the next 30 minutes, neither team came close to taking the lead. Both additional halves ended without goals. In the penalty shootout, Croatia was stronger – 3-1. Dominik Livakovic, the draughtsmen’s goalkeeper, managed to block three Japanese shots.

Japan Score Croatia D. Maeda 43′ 1 – 0 1 – 1 I. Perišić 55′

Japan vs Croatia confirmed lineups:

Japan confirmed starting lineup(3-4-3): 12. Gonda (GK) — 16. Tomiyasu, 22. Yoshida, 3. Taniguchi — 14. Ito, 6. Endo, 13. Morita, 5. Nagatomo — 8. Doan, 25. Maeda, 15. Kamada

Croatia confirmed starting lineup (4-3-3): 1. Livakovic — 22. Juranovic, 6. Lovren, 20. Gvardiol, 3. Barisic — 10. Modric, 11. Brozovic, 8. Kovacic — 16. Petkovic, 9. Kramaric, 4. Perisic