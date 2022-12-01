Japan vs Spain Highlights: Score, Result, Videos

Japan 2 – 1 Spain

Competition: FIFA World Cup Group E

Date: Thursday, 1st December 2022

Kick-off: 7:00 pm UK time

Venue: Khalifa International Stadium

Attendance: 45,857

Japan defeated Spain in the final third round of the 2022 World Cup group stage. The meeting at the Khalifa Stadium ended 2-1.

Spanish forward Alvaro Morata opened the scoring in the 11th minute.

The Japanese national team forward Ritsu Doan equalized in the 48th minute. Three minutes later, midfielder Ao Tanaka gave Japan the lead with a final score.

Japan scored 6 points to take the top spot in Group E. Spain, with 4 points, was second. Both teams are now through to the playoffs of the 2022 World Cup.

Germany finished the tournament with 4 points and finished third, behind Spain in extra points. Last place went to Costa Rica with 3 points.

In the 1/8 finals, Japan plays Croatia on 5 December, while Spain faces Morocco a day later.

Watch Japan vs Spain highlights

Japan vs Spain full-time results

Japan Score Spain 0 – 1 Álvaro Morata 11′ R. Dōan 48′ 1 – 1 A. Tanaka 51′ 2 – 1

Japan vs Spain confirmed lineups:

Japan starting XI: Gonda, Taniguchi, Yoshida, Itakura, Nagatomo, Morita, Ito, Tanaka, Kamada, Kubo, Maeda

Spain starting XI: Unai Simón; Azpilicueta, Rodri, Pau Torres, Balde; Busquets, Pedri, Gavi; Nico Williams, Olmo; Morata.