Juventus vs Lazio Highlights

Juventus vs Lazio
Competition: Italian Serie A
Date: Sunday, November 13, 2022
Kick-off: 19:45 UK Time
Venue: Allianz Stadium, Torino

JuventusScoreLazio
M. Kean 43′1 – 0
M. Kean 54′2 – 0
A. Milik 89′3 – 0

