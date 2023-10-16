Mexico vs Germany: Live stream, TV channel, kick-off time

After defeating the USA in Connecticut, the Euro 2024 hosts, Germany, are continuing to fine-tune their tournament preparations with a friendly match against Mexico in Philadelphia on Wednesday at 1:00 a.m. UK Time.
Julian Nagelsmann’s Germany tenure got off to a winning start against the United States, and the European giants will hope to make it two wins out of two against Mexico on Tuesday.
Both teams will use this match as preparation for major upcoming events. Germany is set to host the Euros next summer, while Mexico will begin their Concacaf Nations League campaign a month from now with the hopes of qualifying for next summer’s Copa America. The North American side also has its sights set on the 2026 World Cup, which they will co-host with the United States and Canada.
When does Mexico vs Germany kick-off?
- Competition: Friendly
- Game Day: Wednesday, October 18, 2023
- Kick-off: 01:00 UK Time
- Stadium: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
How to watch Mexico vs Germany on TV
- UK:
- USA: TUDN.com, FOX Sports App, TUDN App, Foxsports.com, TUDN USA, FOX Deportes, UniMás, Univision NOW
- Canada:
- Germany: Das Erste
- Mexico: Canal 5 Televisa, Azteca Deportes En Vivo, TUDN, TUDN En Vivo, ViX, Azteca 7
Where to watch Mexico vs Germany live
Watch the match from anywhere with a VPN service to help you watch match live stream on your TV, tablet, or mobile.
|Worldwide:
|ExpressVPN! (Free Trial)
|US only:
|Watch ESPN+
|USA & Canada:
|FuboTV free 7-day trial
Probable teams
- Mexico possible starting lineup: Ochoa; J Sanchez, Montes, Vasquez, Arteaga; E Sanchez, Alvarez, Chavez; Lozano, Gimenez, Antuna
- Out: Araujo (knock)
- Coach: Jaime Lozano
- Germany possible starting lineup: Ter Stegen; Tah, Sule, Rudiger, Gosens; Goretzka, Gundogan; Brandt, Musiala, Sane; Fullkrug
- Out: Gnabry (broken arm), Günter (broken arm), Henrichs (muscular), Kimmich (cold), Neuer (broken leg)
- Coach: Julian Nagelsmann