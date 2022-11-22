Mexico vs Poland Highlights: Score, Result, Video

The first leg match in Group C between Mexico and Poland took place today, 22 November. The teams played at Stadium 974. The teams scored no goals and the encounter ended 0-0.

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group C match Mexico vs Poland

The European national team’s striker Robert Lewandowski had a great opportunity to open the scoring in the second half. In the 59th minute, the head referee appointed a penalty, but the player failed to convert it. The forward shot into the bottom corner – Mexican goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa guessed the ball away. A few minutes earlier, Hector Moreno had fouled Lewandowski in the penalty area, for which he was shown a yellow card.

Five minutes later, Ernesto Vega raced into Wojciech Szczęsny’s penalty area and set up his header for Edson Alvarez’s long-range shot – the goalkeeper deflected the ball away.

Mexico v Poland lineups:

Mexico: Guillermo Ochoa, Jorge Sanchez, Hector Moreno, Cesar Montes, Jesus Gallardo, Edson Alvarez, Hector Herrera, Luis Chavez, Hirving Lozano, Henry Martin, Alexis Vega

Poland: Wojciech Szczesny, Kamil Glik, Jakub Kiwior, Matty Cash, Bartosz Bereszynski, Grzegorz Krychowiak, Piotr Zielinski, Sebastian Szymanski, Nicola Zalewski, Jakub Kaminski, Robert Lewandowski