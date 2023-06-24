Check out how to watch United States vs Jamaica in the CONCACAF Gold Cup, including TV details and kick-off time.

The CONCACAF Gold Cup match United States vs Jamaica live stream is set for Sunday, June 25, 2023, at 02:30 UK time. Soldier Field in Chicago will host the event. FOX Sports will air the Gold Cup match live. You can watch this match live online for free and see the highlights of the goals.

United States vs Jamaica date & kick-off time

Competition: CONCACAF Gold Cup

CONCACAF Gold Cup Game Day: Sunday, June 25, 2023

Sunday, June 25, 2023 Kick-off: 02:30 UK time

02:30 UK time Stadium: Soldier Field, Chicago, Illinois

Where to watch United States vs Jamaica

UK: Viaplay UK, Viaplay Sports 1

Viaplay UK, Viaplay Sports 1 USA: FOX Sports App, TUDN USA, TUDN App, Fox Sports 1, TUDN.com, Foxsports.com, Univision NOW, Univision

FOX Sports App, TUDN USA, TUDN App, Fox Sports 1, TUDN.com, Foxsports.com, Univision NOW, Univision Canada: fuboTV Canada, OneSoccer

fuboTV Canada, OneSoccer Australia:

Where and how to watch the United States live

Watch the match from anywhere with a VPN service to help you watch the United States live stream on your TV, tablet, or mobile.