Morocco vs Croatia Highlights: Score, Result, Videos

Morocco faced current World Cup runners-up Croatia in the first round of Group F of the 22nd FIFA World Cup.

In the first 10 minutes of the game, which took place at Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor city, the Croats were in a good position to take the lead. Morocco’s side focused on quick counterattacks.

Statistically, the Croatian team had a significant advantage in possession, 56/32. The only thing they lacked was finishing accuracy. Morocco’s defence was impeccable. The teams went into the break scoreless.

In the second half, Morocco was more dominant in the initiative and really hampered the Croatians. In the end, no goals were scored in this match.

Morocco vs Croatia lineups:

Morocco (4-3-3): 1. Bounou (GK) — 5. Aguerd, 3. Mazraoui, 2. Hakimi — 15. Amallah, 8. Ounahi, 4. Amrabat 6. Saiss — 17. Boufal, 19. En-Nesyri, 7. Ziyech.

Croatia (4-1-4-1): 1. Livakovic (GK) — 22. Juranovic, 6. Lovren, 19. Sosa, 20. Gvardiol — 10. Modric — 4. Perisic, 8. Kovacic, 11. Brozovic, 13. Vlasic — 9. Kramaric.