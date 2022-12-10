Morocco vs Portugal Highlights: Score, Result, Videos

Morocco 1 – 0 Portugal

Competition: FIFA World Cup

Date: Saturday, 10 December

Kick-off: 15:00 GMT

Venue: Al Thumama Stadium

Attendance: 44,400

One of the first of Sunday’s two World Cup quarter-final matches in Qatar ended. Morocco sensationally beat Portugal 1-0 to reach the World Cup semi-finals.

Portugal attacked throughout the first half but Morocco opened the scoring unexpectedly with Youssef En-Neciri scoring from Yahia Attiyat Allah in the 42nd minute.

The Moroccans could keep the lead until the end of the first half and in the second half after Cristiano Ronaldo came on. At the same time, the Portuguese team were seriously ahead of their opponents in terms of ball possession (61% to 24% by the midway point of the second half and 67% to 23% in the first half).

Morocco goalkeeper Yassine Bounou played effectively, stopping Ronaldo’s shot from the penalty line in the first minute of overtime. In the 93rd minute, the team lost Walid Cheddira, who got a red card and played with 10 players.

In the semi-final, Morocco will play the winner of the match between England and France later on Saturday.

Watch Morocco vs Portugal highlights

FIFA: Morocco v Portugal | Quarterfinal | FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ | Highlights

FOX Soccer: Morocco 1 – 0 Portugal | 2022 FIFA World Cup | Quarterfinals



Morocco vs Portugal full-time results

Morocco Score Portugal Y. En-Nesyri 42′ 1 – 0

A spectator like the rest of us 😣 pic.twitter.com/KneW82Acnt — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) December 10, 2022

Morocco vs Portugal confirmed lineups:

Morocco confirmed starting XI (4-3-3): 1. Bounou (GK) — 2. Hakimi, 5. Aguerd, 6. Saiss, 25. Attiyah Allah — 8. Ounahi, 4. Amrabat, 15. Amallah — 7. Ziyech, 19. En-Nesyri, 17. Boufal.

Portugal confirmed starting XI (4-3-1-2): 22. Costa (GK) — 2. Dalot, 3. Pepe, 4. Dias, 5. Guerreiro — 25. Otavio, 18. Ruben Neves, 10. Silva — 8. Fernandes — 26. Ramos, 11. Felix.