Morocco vs Spain Highlights: Score, Result, Videos

Morocco P 0 – 0 Spain

Competition: FIFA World Cup

Date: Tuesday, 6 December

Kick-off: 15:00 GMT

Venue: Education City Stadium, Al Rayyan

Attendance: 44,667

Spain lost on penalties to Morocco in Qatar’s 1/8 final of the 2022 World Cup. The match ended 0-0 in regulation time. The teams also failed to score against each other in overtime.

In the penalty shoot-out, however, the players of the African team were more accurate, 3-0. Luis Enrique’s team failed to convert a single shot in the penalty shoot-out.

Spain’s midfielder Gavi became the youngest player in the World Cup play-offs in 64 years. The player appeared in the opening minutes of the match against Morocco at the age of 18.

Midfielder Sergio Busquets repeated Spain’s World Cup match record. The game against Morocco was the player’s 17th at the World Cup. Only two players in Spanish history – Iker Casillas and Sergio Ramos – have the same record.

Morocco qualifies for the first time for the quarter-finals of the World Cup and will now play the winner of the Portugal-Switzerland match, also on 6 December. The quarter-final match will take place on 10 December.

Watch Morocco vs Spain highlights

Morocco vs Spain full-time results

Morocco Score Spain 0 – 0 [PEN: 3-0]

https://twitter.com/ESPNFC/status/1600173011503562753

Morocco vs Spain confirmed lineups:

Morocco starting XI (4-3-3): 1. Yassine Bounou (GK) — 2. Achraf Hakimi, 6. Romain Saiss, 5. Naif Aguerd, 3. Noussair Mazraoui — 8. Azzedine Ounahi, 4. Sofiane Amrabat, 15. Selim Amallah — 7. Hakim Ziyech, 19. Youssef En-Nesyri, 17. Sofiane Boufal.

Spain starting XI (4-3-3): 23. Unai Simon (GK) — 6. Marcos Llorente, 16. Rodri, 24. Aymeric Laporte, 18. Jordi Alba — 9. Gavi, 5. Sergio Busquets, 26. Pedri — 11. Ferran Torres, 10. Marco Asensio, 21. Dani Olmo.