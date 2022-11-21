Senegal vs Netherlands Highlights: Score, Result, Videos

The Netherlands and Senegal faced off today, 21 November, in the first-round World Cup group stage match. The teams played at the Al Thumama Stadium in Doha. The starting whistle of the match was blown by chief referee Wilton Sampaio at 16:00 UK time.

The first half was a competitive battle between the two sides. Both teams had dangerous chances, but no one managed to score a goal. The Netherlands midfielder Frankie de Jong had the most goal-scoring chances when he had an opportunity to strike on the corner of the penalty area to score on Edouard Mendy, but he hesitated and eventually lost the ball.

In the second half, there were practically no chances. Senegal had to replace their players as the game progressed, first with Abdou Diallo leaving the field and then with Cheikhou Kouyaté being carried off on a stretcher.

Despite their lack of goalscoring chances, in the 84th minute, the Netherlands managed to open the scoring. Frankie de Jong crossed into the penalty area before Cody Gakpo planted the ball into the net. In the 90+9th minute, Davy Klaassen scored another goal after a save by Edouard Mendy to make the score 2-0 for the Netherlands.

Senegal vs Netherlands lineups:

Senegal (4-3-3, right to left): 1-E. Mendy (GK) — 21-Sabaly, 12-Pape Cisse, 3-Koulibaly, 4-A. Diallo (14-Jakobs-62′) — 8-Kouyate (26-P. Gueye-73′), 6-N. Mendy, 5-I. Gueye — 15-Diatta (7-Jackson-74′), 21-Dia (20-Dieng-68′), 18-Sarr

Netherlands (3-5-2, right to left): 23-Noppert (GK) — 3-Le Ligt, 4-Van Dijk, 5-Ake — 22-Dumfries, 11-Berghuis (20-Koopmeiners-79′), 21-F. De Jong, 17-Blind — 8-Gakpo (15-De Roon-90+4′) — 18-Janssen (10-Depay-62′), 7-Bergwijn (14-Klaassen-79′)