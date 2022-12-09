Netherlands vs Argentina Highlights: Score, Result, Videos

Netherlands 2 – 2 P Argentina

Competition: FIFA World Cup

Date: Friday, 9 December

Kick-off: 19:00 GMT

Venue: Lusail Iconic Stadium

Attendance: 88,966

Argentina defeated the Netherlands in the quarterfinal match of the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

In regulation and extra time, the score was 2-2. Nahuel Molina (35th minute) and Lionel Messi (73rd) scored for the Argentines, who converted the spot-kick. Wout Weghorst scored twice for the Dutch (83rd and 90+11th minutes).

In the penalty shoot-out, the Argentines were more accurate, 4-3.

Argentina are the second semifinalists at the World Cup. The Argentines will play Croatia, who beat Brazil 1-1, 4-2 on penalties shoot-out earlier on Friday, for the final. The semifinal match will take place on 13 December.

Watch Netherlands vs Argentina highlights

FIFA: Netherlands v Argentina | Quarterfinal | FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ | Highlights

FOX Soccer: Netherlands 2 – 2 P Argentina | Copa Mundial FIFA 2022 ⚽ Resumen del partido



Netherlands vs Argentina full-time results

Netherlands Score Argentina 0 – 1 N. Molina 35′ 0 – 2 L. Messi (PG) 73′ W. Weghorst 83′ 1 – 2 W. Weghorst 90’+11 2 – 2

De Paul rocking a Messi hat 😂 pic.twitter.com/k6wj6tsTdz — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) December 9, 2022

Netherlands vs Argentina confirmed lineups:

Argentina confirmed lineup (3-5-2): 23. E. Martinez (GK) — 13. Romero, 19. Otamendi, 25. L. Martinez — 26. Molina, 20. Mac Allister, 7. De Paul, 24. E. Fernandez, 8. Acuna — 9. Alvarez, 10. Messi

Netherlands confirmed lineup (3-4-1-2): 23. Noppert (GK) — 2. Timber, 4. Van Dijk, 5. Ake — 22. Dumfries, 15. De Roon, 21. De Jong, 17. Blind — 10. Gakpo — 7. Bergwijn, 10. Depay