Netherlands vs Ecuador Highlights: Score, Result, Videos

The Netherlands and Ecuador played out a draw in the second leg of Group A of the World Cup 2022. The match at the Khalifa International Stadium ended 1-1.

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group A match Netherlands vs Ecuador

Dutch striker Cody Gakpo opened the scoring in the 6th minute. In the 45+3rd minute, Ecuador could have equalized, but Pervis Estupinan’s goal was cancelled out due to Augusto Poroso being offside and blocking the view of the Netherlands’ goalkeeper.

In the opening stages of the second half, Ecuadorian midfielder Enner Valencia netted in the 49th minute to give the final score in the match. It should be noted that in the 89th minute, Valencia got injured. Kevin Rodriguez substituted the 33-year-old midfielder.

The Netherlands are next up against Qatar on 29 November, while Ecuador faces Senegal on the same day.

At the end of the match day, the Netherlands are top of Group A with 4 points. Ecuador is second (4 points), while Senegal is third (3 points).

Last place in Group A goes to Qatar (0 points). The host country of the 2022 World Cup has lost any chance of qualifying for the playoffs.

Netherlands vs Ecuador confirmed lineups:

Netherlands XI (3-4-1-2): Noppert; Aké, van Dijk, Timber; Dumfries, Koopmeiners, de Jong, Blind; Klaassen; Bergwijn, Gakpo

Ecuador XI (3-4-3): Galíndez; Hincapié, Porozo, Torres; Preciado, Caicedo, Méndez, Estupiñán; Plata, Enner Valencia, Estrada