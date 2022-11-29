Netherlands vs Qatar Highlights: Score, Result, Videos

Netherlands 2 – 0 Qatar

Competition: FIFA World Cup Group A

Date: Tuesday, 29th November 2022

Kick-off: 3:00 pm UK time

Venue: Al Bayt Stadium

Attendance: 68,895

The Netherlands national team sealed a confident win in the third round of the group stage of the 2022 World Cup against Qatar.

From the opening minutes, the battle was tough. Almost every attacking move by either team was met with tactical fouls. So the scoring opportunities had to wait.

In the 26th minute, the Netherlands took the lead. Gakpo broke through the defenders into the penalty area and shot straight into the bottom corner of the net.

The goal relieved the Netherlands of some of the responsibility for the result. Louis van Gaal’s side began to play more calmly and was able to prepare their own attacks. This was the way the first half ended and the second half began.

And in the opening minutes, the Netherlands scored a second time. Klassen’s pass found Depay on the edge of the net who failed to beat Barsham at close range. However, de Jong was on the rebound and put the ball into the net.

The Dutch team’s two goals were enough to win the game. Not just in this game but in the quartet as a whole. They have seven points and will be waiting for the second team of Group B in the playoffs.

Watch Netherlands vs Qatar highlights

Netherlands vs Qatar full-time results

Netherlands Score Qatar C. Gakpo 26′ 1 – 0 F. de Jong 49′ 2 – 0

Netherlands vs Qatar confirmed lineups:

Netherlands (5-3-2): 23-Noppert (GK) — 22-Dumfries, 2-Timber, 4-Van Dijk, 5-Ake,17-Blind — 15-De Roon, 21-De Jong, 14-Klaassen — 8-Gakpo, 10-Depay

Qatar (5-3-2): 22-Meshaal Barsham (GK) — 2-Pedro Miguel, 17-Ismail Mohammad, 16-Boualem Khoukhi, 3-Abdelkarim Hassan, 14-Homam Ahmed — 10-Hassan Al-Haydos, 6-Abdulaziz Hatem, 23-Assim Madibo — 19-Almoez Ali, 11-Akram Afif