Netherlands vs USA Highlights: Score, Result, Videos

Netherlands 3 – 1 USA

Competition: FIFA World Cup

Date: Saturday, 3rd December 2022

Kick-off: 3:00 pm UK time

Venue: Khalifa International Stadium

Attendance: 45,857

The Netherlands defeated the United States to become the first team to qualify for the quarter-finals of the World Cup in Qatar.

The 1/8 final meeting at the Khalifa Stadium on Saturday ended 3-1 in favour of the Orange. Memphis Depay scored in the 10th minute, Daley Blind in the 45th and Denzel Dumfries in the 81st; also had two assists. For the Americans, Haji Wright scored in the 76th minute.

Depay now has 43 goals for the Netherlands. The 28-year-old came a clear second behind Klaas-Jan Huntelaar. Robin van Persie leads the table with 50 goals.

The Netherlands will be in a fight for the World Cup semi-finals with the winner of the Argentina-Australia match later today.

Watch Netherlands vs USA highlights

Netherlands vs USA full-time results

Netherlands Score USA M. Depay 10′ 1 – 0 D. Blind 45’+1 2 – 0 2 – 1 H. Wright 76′ D. Dumfries 81′ 3 – 1

Netherlands vs USA confirmed lineups:

USA (5-3-2, right to left): 23. Noppert (GK) — 22. Dumfries, 2. Timber, 4. Van Dijk, 5. Ake,17. Blind — 15. De Roon, 21. De Jong, 14. Klaassen — 8. Gakpo, 10. Depay

Netherlands (4-3-3): 1. Turner (GK) — 2. Dest, 3. Zimmerman, 13. Ream, 5. Robinson — 6. Musah, 4. Adams, 8. McKennie — 21. Weah, 9. Ferreira, 10. Pulisic.