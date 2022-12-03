Netherlands vs USA Highlights: Score, Result, Videos

Netherlands 3 – 1 USA
Competition: FIFA World Cup
Date: Saturday, 3rd December 2022
Kick-off: 3:00 pm UK time
Venue: Khalifa International Stadium
Attendance: 45,857
The Netherlands defeated the United States to become the first team to qualify for the quarter-finals of the World Cup in Qatar.
The 1/8 final meeting at the Khalifa Stadium on Saturday ended 3-1 in favour of the Orange. Memphis Depay scored in the 10th minute, Daley Blind in the 45th and Denzel Dumfries in the 81st; also had two assists. For the Americans, Haji Wright scored in the 76th minute.
Depay now has 43 goals for the Netherlands. The 28-year-old came a clear second behind Klaas-Jan Huntelaar. Robin van Persie leads the table with 50 goals.
The Netherlands will be in a fight for the World Cup semi-finals with the winner of the Argentina-Australia match later today.
Watch Netherlands vs USA highlights
Netherlands vs USA full-time results
|Netherlands
|Score
|USA
|M. Depay 10′
|1 – 0
|D. Blind 45’+1
|2 – 0
|2 – 1
|H. Wright 76′
|D. Dumfries 81′
|3 – 1
Netherlands vs USA confirmed lineups:
USA (5-3-2, right to left): 23. Noppert (GK) — 22. Dumfries, 2. Timber, 4. Van Dijk, 5. Ake,17. Blind — 15. De Roon, 21. De Jong, 14. Klaassen — 8. Gakpo, 10. Depay
Netherlands (4-3-3): 1. Turner (GK) — 2. Dest, 3. Zimmerman, 13. Ream, 5. Robinson — 6. Musah, 4. Adams, 8. McKennie — 21. Weah, 9. Ferreira, 10. Pulisic.