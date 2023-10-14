Norway vs Spain: kick-off time, how to watch on TV, stream online

Norway is gearing up to face Spain in an upcoming Euro 2024 qualifier. On October 15, the two teams are set to face off at the Ullevaal Stadium.

Ullevaal Stadion, Oslo

Norway has delivered some impressive performances in Group A, with three victories out of six games played and two losses. In their previous qualifier against Spain, Dani Olmo and Joselu netted three goals, securing a win. Norway swiftly bounced back with three consecutive wins against Cyprus, Jordan, and Georgia, managing to score a remarkable total of 12 goals while conceding just one.

Their latest match saw them secure a 4-0 win against Cyprus, with star forward Erling Haaland scoring a powerful brace within seven minutes in the second half to seal the victory. Now, they aim to defeat Spain to strengthen their prospects of qualifying for the 2024 Euros.

Spain, too, has been in excellent form recently, securing victories in each of their last three qualification matches. During this impressive run, they’ve scored a total of 15 goals against opponents like Georgia, Cyprus, and Scotland. In their most recent match, they defeated Scotland 2-0, with goals courtesy of Alvaro Morata and Oihan Sancet. Spain will be determined to maintain their winning streak when they face Norway in the upcoming group game.

Norway vs Spain date & kick-off time

Competition: EURO Qualification

EURO Qualification Game Day: Sunday, 15 October 2023

Sunday, 15 October 2023 Kick-off: 19:45 UK Time

19:45 UK Time Stadium: Boris Paichadze Dinamo Arena, Tbilisi

Boris Paichadze Dinamo Arena, Tbilisi Referee : Tobias Stieler

: Tobias Stieler VAR: Bastian Dankert

Where to watch Norway vs Spain

UK: Viaplay Xtra, Viaplay UK

Viaplay Xtra, Viaplay UK USA: Fox Soccer Plus, ViX

Fox Soccer Plus, ViX Canada: DAZN

DAZN Australia: Optus Sport

Optus Sport Spain: RTVE.es, fuboTV España, TVE La 1

RTVE.es, fuboTV España, TVE La 1 Norway: TV 2 Play, TV 2 Direkte

The Probable squads Norway vs Spain

Norway Probable XI: Orjan Nyland, Julian Ryerson, Kristoffer Ajer, Leo Skiri Ostigard, Birger Meling, Martin Odegaard, Sander Berge, Fredrik Aursnes, Alexander Sorloth, Erling Haaland, Ola Solbakken

Spain Probable XI: Unai Simon, Alejandro Balde, Aymeric Laporte, Robin le Normand, Dani Carvajal, Gavi, Rodri, Mikel Merino, Ferran Torres, Alvaro Morata, Mikel Oyarzabal

Prediction

The Spanish team has a strong identity of controlling many of their games and finishing the 90 minutes with few goals conceded. However, when facing Norway, they must be mindful of Erling Haaland and his goal-scoring ability. In their recent match against Scotland, the Spanish team created numerous goal-scoring opportunities in the first half but lacked the necessary luck to convert them into goals. With a bit more fortune, we might have witnessed a higher goal tally on the scoreboard.

Prediction: Norway 2-3 Spain