Peru vs Argentina Live Stream: Free link, How to watch on TV

The Argentina national football team is set to face Peru in an upcoming FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifiers match at the Estadio Nacional de Lima in the Lima District, Peru. The PER vs ARG match is scheduled to kick off at 3:00 UK Time on Wednesday, October 18.

Estadio Nacional de Lima

Argentina, with its rich footballing history and a star-studded squad, has its sights firmly set on clinching the World Cup trophy once again. They have been a dominant force in the footballing world. Their last World Cup triumph came in 2023 when they defeated France in a thrilling final.

On the other side of the pitch, Peru is determined to overcome their struggles and secure their place in the World Cup. The Peruvian national team has a history in the World Cup, having participated in five editions. Their best performances were in 1970 and 1978 when they reached the quarter-finals. However, they faced disappointment in the 2018 World Cup when they were eliminated in the group stage. Unfortunately, they failed to qualify for the 2022 competition in Qatar.

While the Argentinians headed into international week with two wins from two in South America’s World Cup qualification tournament, Peru had just one point to their name.

Peru vs Argentina date & kick-off time

Competition: WC Qualification South America

WC Qualification South America Game Day: Wednesday, 18 October 2023

Wednesday, 18 October 2023 Kick-off: 03:00 UK Time

03:00 UK Time Stadium: Estadio Nacional de Lima

Where to watch Peru vs Argentina

UK:

USA:

Canada: Fanatiz Canada

Fanatiz Canada Peru: Movistar Play, Movistar Deportes Peru

Movistar Play, Movistar Deportes Peru Argentina: Televisión Pública, TyC Sports Argentina, TyC Sports Play

Where and how to watch Peru vs Argentina live

Watch the match from anywhere with a VPN service to help you watch Argentina live stream on your TV, tablet, or mobile.

Team News & Squads

A 39-year-old Paolo Guerrero is expected to lead the attack once again, and Andy Polo could be deployed on the wings. Andre Carrillo will aim for a return to the starting XI, potentially replacing Christofer Gonzales in a deeper role.

Peru possible starting lineup:

Gallese; Corzo, Zambrano, Abram, Trauco; Aquino, Yotun; Advincula, Carrillo, Polo; Guerrero

Lionel Messi did not start against Paraguay but is expected to be fit to begin the match against Peru. Nicolas Gonzalez is likely to be on the bench, while Julian Alvarez and Lautaro Martinez should partner Messi up top. Rodrigo De Paul is expected to start despite being substituted in the game against Paraguay.

Argentina possible starting lineup:

E Martinez; Molina, Romero, Otamendi, Tagliafico; De Paul, Fernandez, Mac Allister; Messi, L Martinez, Alvarez

Peru vs Argentina football head-to-head

Argentina has a dominant head-to-head record against Peru in international football. La Albiceleste has won 35 of the 56 matches they have played so far. Peru has registered just seven victories, while as many as 14 matches have ended in draws.