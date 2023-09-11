HomeVideoPeru vs Brazil Live: Free stream link, How to...

By Time Soccer
Last Updated:
Less than 1 min.

Here’s all the key information on the match, including kickoff time, live streaming and TV channels.

Peru vs Brazil

Follow the WC Qualification South America match Peru vs Brazil live stream is set for Wednesday, 13 September 2023, at 03:00 UK time. Estadio Nacional de Lima will host the event. The WC Qualification South America game will be broadcast live on TV in the UK.

What time is Peru vs Brazil kick off?

  • Competition: WC Qualification South America
  • Game Day: Wednesday, 13 September 2023
  • Kick-off: 03:00 UK Time
  • Stadium: Estadio Nacional de Lima

How to watch Peru vs Brazil on TV

  • UK: 
  • USA: 
  • Canada: Fanatiz Canada
  • Australia: 
  • Brazil: Canais Globo, NOW NET e Claro, SporTV, Globo

Watch the match from anywhere with a VPN service to help you watch Brazil live stream on your TV, tablet, or mobile.

Worldwide:ExpressVPN! (Free Trial)
US only:Watch ESPN+
USA & Canada:FuboTV free 7-day trial
