Follow the WC Qualification South America match Peru vs Brazil live stream is set for Wednesday, 13 September 2023, at 03:00 UK time. Estadio Nacional de Lima will host the event. The WC Qualification South America game will be broadcast live on TV in the UK.
What time is Peru vs Brazil kick off?
- Competition: WC Qualification South America
- Game Day: Wednesday, 13 September 2023
- Kick-off: 03:00 UK Time
- Stadium: Estadio Nacional de Lima
How to watch Peru vs Brazil on TV
- UK:
- USA:
- Canada: Fanatiz Canada
- Australia:
- Brazil: Canais Globo, NOW NET e Claro, SporTV, Globo
Where and how to watch Brazil live
