Here’s all the key information on the match, including kickoff time, live streaming and TV channels.

Follow the WC Qualification South America match Peru vs Brazil live stream is set for Wednesday, 13 September 2023, at 03:00 UK time. Estadio Nacional de Lima will host the event. The WC Qualification South America game will be broadcast live on TV in the UK.

What time is Peru vs Brazil kick off?

Competition: WC Qualification South America

WC Qualification South America Game Day: Wednesday, 13 September 2023

Wednesday, 13 September 2023 Kick-off: 03:00 UK Time

03:00 UK Time Stadium: Estadio Nacional de Lima

How to watch Peru vs Brazil on TV

UK:

USA:

Canada: Fanatiz Canada

Fanatiz Canada Australia:

Brazil: Canais Globo, NOW NET e Claro, SporTV, Globo

Watch the match from anywhere with a VPN service to help you watch Brazil live stream on your TV, tablet, or mobile.