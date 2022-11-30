Poland vs Argentina Highlights: Score, Result, Videos

Poland 0 – 2 Argentina

Competition: FIFA World Cup Group C

Date: Wednesday, 30th November 2022

Kick-off: 7:00 pm UK time

Venue: Stadium 974

Attendance: 44, 089

Lionel Scaloni’s side have won the group and will face Australia in the 1/8 finals, while the Poles will be meeting France.

In the 39th minute, the Argentinians earned a penalty after Szczęsny had touched Lionel Messi’s face with his glove from the left side. However, the seven-time Ballon d’Or winner failed to convert the 11-metre penalty. The Polish goalkeeper spectacularly pulled a shot from Leo into the right-hand corner.

So the teams went into the break with a goalless draw. In the second half, however, Lionel Scaloni’s side were able to tip the balance in their favour.

In the 46th minute, Alexis McAllister shot just under the far post after a free-kick from Nahuel Molina on the right side of the box.

And in the 67th minute, Argentina scored a second time. Julián Álvarez shot powerfully into the far top corner from the left flank of the penalty area.

Watch Poland vs Argentina highlights

Poland vs Argentina full-time results

Poland Score Argentina 0 – 1 A. Mac Allister 46′ 0 – 2 J. Álvarez 67′

Messi and Argentina advance at World Cup, beat Poland 2-0 https://t.co/VQYkhQRMWh — CP24 (@CP24) November 30, 2022

Poland vs Argentina confirmed lineups:

Poland (4-4-2): 1. Szczesny (GK) — 2. Cash, 15. Glik, 14. Kiwior, 18. Bereszynski — 20. Zielinski, 6. Bielik, 10. Krychowiak, 24. Frankowski — 16. Swiderski, 9. Lewandowski

Argentina (4-3-3): 23. E. Martinez (GK) — 26-Molina, 13. Romero, 19. Otamendi, 8. Acuna — 7. De Paul, 24. Fernandez, 20. Mac Allister — 10. Messi, 9. Alvarez, 11. Di Maria