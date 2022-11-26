Poland vs Saudi Arabia Highlights: Score, Result, Videos

Saudi Arabia lost against Poland in the second leg of World Cup Group C in Qatar. The match ended 2-0 at the Stadium of Education City.

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group C match Poland vs Saudi Arabia

Piotr Zielinski, the Polish midfielder, scored the first-half goal. Then, in the 43rd minute of the match, Saudi Arabia could have equalised but Salem Aldawsari failed to convert an 11-metre penalty, which was awarded after Saleh Alshehri fell in the penalty area.

In the second half, in the 81st minute, forward Robert Lewandowski doubled Poland’s lead to set up the match’s final score. He scored for the first time in his career at the World Cup.

In the final round of the 2022 World Cup group stage, Poland will play Argentina on 30 November, while Saudi Arabia will take on Mexico on the same day.

Poland vs Saudi Arabia confirmed lineups:

Poland XI: Szczesny, Bereszynski, Kiwior, Glik, Cash, Zielinski, Krychowiak, Bielik, Frankowski, Milik, Lewandowski.

Saudi Arabia XI: Al Owais, Abdulhamid, Al Amri, Al Bulayhi, Al Burayk, Alanjei, Al Malki, Kanno, Al Brikan, Al Dawsari, Al Sehri.