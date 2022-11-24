Portugal vs Ghana Highlights: Score, Result, Videos

The World Cup Group H first-round match ended in Doha at Stadium 974. The Portuguese team faced Ghana and won 3-2.
All five goals were scored in the second half. Cristiano Ronaldo opened the scoring in the 65th minute with a penalty kick, but Andre Ayew restored the balance in the 73rd minute.
Portugal took the lead again five minutes later, with Joao Felix and Rafael Leão making it 3-1 in the 80th minute. Ghana reduced the gap in the 89th minute with Osman Bukari but could not escape defeat.
In the next match, Portugal faces Uruguay, while Ghana plays against South Korea. Both games will take place on 28 November.
Portugal vs Ghana lineups:
Portugal XI: Costa; Cancelo, Danilo, Dias, Guerreiro; Neves, Otavio; Silva, Fernandes, Felix; Cristiano Ronaldo.
Ghana XI: Zigi; Amartey, Seidu, Djiku, Salisu, Rahman; Abdul Samed, Partey, Kudus; Williams, A. Ayew.