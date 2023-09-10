Here is everything you need to know about the next game as Portugal takes on Luxembourg.

The EURO Qualification match Portugal vs Luxembourg live stream is set for Monday, September 11, 2023, at 19:45 UK time. Estádio Do Algarve will host the event. Viaplay Sports will air the EURO Qualification match live. You can watch this match live online for free and see the highlights of the goals.

Portugal vs Luxembourg date & kick-off time

Competition: EURO Qualification

EURO Qualification Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023

Monday, September 11, 2023 Kick-off: 19:45 UK time

19:45 UK time Stadium: Estádio Do Algarve

Where to watch Portugal vs Luxembourg

UK: Viaplay Sports 2

Viaplay Sports 2 USA: ViX, Foxsports.com, Fox Sports 2, FOX Sports App

ViX, Foxsports.com, Fox Sports 2, FOX Sports App Canada: DAZN

DAZN Australia: Optus Sport

Optus Sport Portugal: RTP Play, Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1, RTP 1

Where and how to watch Portugal live

