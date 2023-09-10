Here is everything you need to know about the next game as Portugal takes on Luxembourg.
The EURO Qualification match Portugal vs Luxembourg live stream is set for Monday, September 11, 2023, at 19:45 UK time. Estádio Do Algarve will host the event. Viaplay Sports will air the EURO Qualification match live. You can watch this match live online for free and see the highlights of the goals.
Portugal vs Luxembourg date & kick-off time
- Competition: EURO Qualification
- Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023
- Kick-off: 19:45 UK time
- Stadium: Estádio Do Algarve
Where to watch Portugal vs Luxembourg
- UK: Viaplay Sports 2
- USA: ViX, Foxsports.com, Fox Sports 2, FOX Sports App
- Canada: DAZN
- Australia: Optus Sport
- Portugal: RTP Play, Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1, RTP 1
Where and how to watch Portugal live
Watch the match from anywhere with a VPN service to help you watch Portugal live stream on your TV, tablet, or mobile.
|Worldwide:
|ExpressVPN! (Free Trial)
|US only:
|Watch ESPN+
|USA & Canada:
|FuboTV free 7-day trial