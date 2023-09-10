HomeVideoPortugal vs Luxembourg Live: How to watch online, stream...

Here is everything you need to know about the next game as Portugal takes on Luxembourg.

Portugal vs Luxembourg

The EURO Qualification match Portugal vs Luxembourg live stream is set for Monday, September 11, 2023, at 19:45 UK time. Estádio Do Algarve will host the event. Viaplay Sports will air the EURO Qualification match live. You can watch this match live online for free and see the highlights of the goals.

Portugal vs Luxembourg date & kick-off time

  • Competition: EURO Qualification
  • Game Day: Monday, September 11, 2023
  • Kick-off: 19:45 UK time
  • Stadium: Estádio Do Algarve

Where to watch Portugal vs Luxembourg

  • UK: Viaplay Sports 2
  • USA: ViX, Foxsports.com, Fox Sports 2, FOX Sports App
  • Canada: DAZN
  • Australia: Optus Sport
  • Portugal: RTP Play, Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1, RTP 1

