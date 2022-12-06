Portugal vs Switzerland Highlights: Score, Result, Videos

Portugal 6 – 1 Switzerland

Competition: FIFA World Cup

Date: Tuesday, 6 December

Kick-off: 19:00 GMT

Venue: Lusail Iconic Stadium

Attendance: 88,966

The last match of the 1/8 finals of the Qatar World Cup ended with a crushing victory for the Portuguese national team over Switzerland.

The Iberian coaching staff unexpectedly left Ronaldo on the bench by fielding Benfica forward Ramos. It was a fortunate decision. The young striker was at the centre of the action, and the Portuguese side seized the initiative.

In the 17th minute, Félix received the ball after a throw-in from an out and redirected it into the penalty area for Ramos to shoot to the near top corner of the net. In the 33rd minute, the Portuguese scored from a standard. Fernandes sent a ball from the corner to Pepe, who headed it into the net.

If the Alpine side had any plan to get back into the game in the second half, Portugal turned it into nothing with two goals in the opening 10 minutes of the half. First, Ramos headed in a close-range cross from Dalot on the right flank. Next, Guerreiro received a pass from Ramos and beat Sommer at close range.

Only after that, the Swiss could open the scoring. Akanji headed the ball over the far post following a corner kick. But in the 67th minute, Ramos completely dashed any hopes of decent figures on the scoreboard as Félix put the striker into the field and he beat the goalkeeper for the third time.

Leão finished off Switzerland in added time with a shot under the crossbar following a Guerreiro pass to make it 6-1. The victory made Portugal the last quarter-finalist for the 2022 World Cup.

Watch Portugal vs Switzerland highlights

Portugal vs Switzerland full-time results

Portugal Score Switzerland Gonçalo Ramos 17′ 1 – 0 Pepe 33′ 2 – 0 Gonçalo Ramos 51′ 3 – 0 Raphaël Guerreiro 55′ 4 – 0 4 – 1 M. Akanji 58′ Gonçalo Ramos 67′ 5 – 1 Rafael Leão 90’+2 6 – 1

Ronaldo was so happy for Pepe after his goal ❤️ pic.twitter.com/DZSjC942w3 — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) December 6, 2022

Portugal vs Switzerland confirmed lineups:

Portugal starting XI (4-3-2-1): 22. Diogo Costa (GK) — 2. Diogo Dalot, 3. Pepe, 4. Ruben Dias, 5. Raphael Guerriero — 10. Bernardo Silva, 25. Otavio, 14. William Carvalho — 8. Bruno Fernandes, 11. Joao Felix — 25. Goncalo Ramos.

Switzerland starting XI (4-2-3-1): 1. Sommer (GK) — 2. Fernandes, 22. Schar, 4. Akanji, 13. Rodriguez — 10. Xhaka, 8. Freuler — 23. Shaqiri, 15. Sow, 17. Vargas — 7. Embolo