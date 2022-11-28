Portugal vs Uruguay Highlights: Score, Result, Videos

Portugal 2 – 0 Uruguay

Competition: FIFA World Cup Group H

Date: Monday, 28th November 2022

Kick-off: 7:00 pm UK time

Venue: Lusail Iconic Stadium

Attendance: 88,966

Portugal faced the Uruguayan national team in the second leg of the 2022 World Cup group stage. The meeting was held at the Lusail Iconic Stadium and ended with a 2-0 victory for the Portuguese team.

Portugal’s midfielder Bruno Fernandes opened the scoring in the 54th minute of the game. The midfielder made a soft cross from the corner of the penalty area and forward Cristiano Ronaldo failed to reach the ball with his head but confused the goalkeeper, who did not react. The ball flew straight into the far corner of the net without touching Ronaldo’s head. On 90 +1 minutes, Fernandes converted a penalty and sealed the final score.

Portugal has six points to advance to Qatar’s 2022 World Cup play-offs. Uruguay (1) is in last place, fourth. Their opponents in Group H are teams from Ghana (3) and South Korea (1).

Watch Portugal vs Uruguay highlights

Portugal vs Uruguay full-time results

Portugal Score Uruguay Bruno Fernandes 54′ 1 – 0 Bruno Fernandes (PG) 90’+3 2 – 0

FIRST WORLD CUP GOAL FOR BRUNO FERNANDES 🇵🇹👏 pic.twitter.com/aZiXMZPwhn — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) November 28, 2022

Portugal vs Uruguay confirmed lineups:

Portugal (4-2-3-1): 22. Costa (GK) — 20. Cancelo, 3. Pepe, 4. Dias, 19. Mendes (5-Guerreiro 42′) — 14. Carvalho (6. Palhinha 82′), 18. Neves (15. Leao 69′) — 10. B. Silva, 8. B. Fernandes, 11. Felix (23. Nunes 82′) — 7. Ronaldo (26. Ramos 82′)

Uruguay (3-5-2): 23. Rochet (GK) — 19. Coates, 3. Godin (8. Pellistri 62′), 2. Gimenez — 13. Varela, 6. Bentancur, 15. Valverde, 5. Vecino (10. De Arrascaeta 62′), 16. Olivera (17. Vina 86′) — 11. Nunez (18. Gomez 72′), 21. Cavani (9. Suarez 72′)