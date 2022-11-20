Qatar vs Ecuador Highlights score, result

Qatar vs Ecuador HIGHLIGHTS – FIFA World Cup 2022: Qatar lost 0-2 to Ecuador in the opening match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The match took place at the Al Bayt Stadium in Al Khor, Qatar

Ecuador striker Enner Valencia converted a penalty in the 16th minute and the forward scored a header in the 31st minute.

Qatar became the first team in World Cup history to lose the opening game of the tournament. It is worth noting that the hosts have played in the tournament’s opening match since 2006. Back then, Germany beat Costa Rica 4-2. In 2010, South Africa drew with Mexico (1-1), in 2014 Brazil beat Croatia (3-1) and in 2018 Russia defeated Saudi Arabia (5-0).

Group A also features the Netherlands and Senegal. The Netherlands and Senegal will play each other tomorrow, 21 November.

⏱ Ecuador take the points in our first game at #Qatar2022! @adidasfootball | #FIFAWorldCup — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) November 20, 2022

https://twitter.com/fifaworldcup_es/status/1594378859322933249?s=20&t=v1IPD_hyovz3OfQvWdBXmQ

Qatar Starting XI: Alsheeb; Khouki, Hisham, Hassan; Miguel, Hatem, Alhaydos, Boudiaf, Ahmed; Afif, Ali.

Ecuador Starting XI: Galindez; Preciado, Torres, Hincapie, Estupinan; Ibarra, Plata, Caicedo, Mendez; Estrada, Valenica.