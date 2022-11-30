Saudi Arabia vs Mexico Highlights: Score, Result, Videos

Saudi Arabia 1 – 2 Mexico

Competition: FIFA World Cup Group C

Date: Wednesday, 30th November 2022

Kick-off: 7:00 pm UK time

Venue: Lusail Iconic Stadium

Attendance: 88, 966

Saudi Arabia and Mexico clashed in Qatar’s final round of the 2022 World Cup group stage on Wednesday, 30 November.

Despite their 2-1 victory, it was not enough for the Mexican side to make the World Cup play-offs. The game was the last match at the World Cup for both teams.

After a goalless first half, Mexico held a two-goal lead early in the second half thanks to the efforts of Henry Martin and Luis Chávez. Nevertheless, the result was insufficient to ensure their exit from the group, considering the score of Argentina’s 2-0 win over Poland in the parallel match. The Poles, meanwhile, were ahead of the Mexicans on the seventh measure to determine their place in the group – fair play points or a number of cards.

At the end of the game, Mexico succeeded in scoring the third goal, but it was cancelled due to offside. As a result, Argentina won Group C with six points. Poland finished second with four points, ahead of Mexico on best goal difference.

Watch Saudi Arabia vs Mexico highlights

Saudi Arabia vs Mexico full-time results

Saudi Arabia Score Mexico 0 – 1 H. Martín 47′ 0 – 2 L. Chávez 52′ Salem Al Dawsari 90’+5 1 – 2

Was Mexico's World Cup a failure? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/v9VfVd3hiw — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) November 30, 2022

Saudi Arabia vs Mexico confirmed lineups:

Saudi Arabia (4-3-2-1): 21. Al-Owais (GK) — 2. Al-Ghanam, 4. Al-Amri, 17. Tambakti 5. Al-Boleahi — 12. Abdulhamid, 15. Ali Al-Hassan, 23. Kanno —9. Al-Buraikan, 10. Al-Dawsari — 11. Al-Shehri

Mexico (4-3-3): 13. Ochoa (GK) — 19. Sanchez, 3. Montes, 15. Moreno, 23. Gallardo — 17. Pineda, 4. Alvarez, 24. Chavez — 22. Lozano, 20. Martin, 10. Vega