HomeVideoWhat channel is Scotland vs England? Kick-off time, live...

What channel is Scotland vs England? Kick-off time, live stream and TV details

By Time Soccer
Last Updated:
Less than 1 min.

Here is everything you need to know about the next game as Scotland takes on England.

Scotland vs England

The Friendly match Scotland vs England live stream is set for Tuesday, September 12, 2023, at 19:45 UK time. Hampden Park in Glasgow will host the event. Channel 4 will air the Friendly match live. You can watch this match live online for free and see the highlights of the goals.

Scotland vs England date & kick-off time

  • Competition: Friendly
  • Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023
  • Kick-off: 19:45 UK time
  • Stadium: Hampden Park, Glasgow

Where to watch Scotland vs England

  • UK: Channel 4
  • USA: FOX Sports App, Foxsports.com, Fox Sports 2
  • Canada: DAZN
  • Australia: Optus Sport

Where and how to watch England live

Watch the match from anywhere with a VPN service to help you watch England live stream on your TV, tablet, or mobile.

Worldwide:ExpressVPN! (Free Trial)
US only:Watch ESPN+
USA & Canada:FuboTV free 7-day trial
Time Soccerhttps://www.timesoccer.co
ABOUT US: Time Soccer is a collective of talented individuals with a shared passion for football. Each team member brings a unique perspective and skill set to the table. EXPERTISE: With diverse backgrounds and expertise, the Time Soccer team provides insightful analysis, captivating narratives, and up-to-date coverage of various sports. From major tournaments to local leagues, they bring to readers comprehensive and engaging content that celebrates the world of sports.

MORE FROM TIME SOCCER

Upcoming Matches

Load more

Latest Highlights

Load more
© 2007-2023 Time Soccer