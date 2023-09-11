Here is everything you need to know about the next game as Scotland takes on England.
The Friendly match Scotland vs England live stream is set for Tuesday, September 12, 2023, at 19:45 UK time. Hampden Park in Glasgow will host the event. Channel 4 will air the Friendly match live. You can watch this match live online for free and see the highlights of the goals.
Scotland vs England date & kick-off time
- Competition: Friendly
- Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023
- Kick-off: 19:45 UK time
- Stadium: Hampden Park, Glasgow
Where to watch Scotland vs England
- UK: Channel 4
- USA: FOX Sports App, Foxsports.com, Fox Sports 2
- Canada: DAZN
- Australia: Optus Sport
Where and how to watch England live
Watch the match from anywhere with a VPN service to help you watch England live stream on your TV, tablet, or mobile.
|Worldwide:
|ExpressVPN! (Free Trial)
|US only:
|Watch ESPN+
|USA & Canada:
|FuboTV free 7-day trial