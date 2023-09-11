Here is everything you need to know about the next game as Scotland takes on England.

The Friendly match Scotland vs England live stream is set for Tuesday, September 12, 2023, at 19:45 UK time. Hampden Park in Glasgow will host the event. Channel 4 will air the Friendly match live. You can watch this match live online for free and see the highlights of the goals.

Scotland vs England date & kick-off time

Competition: Friendly

Friendly Game Day: Tuesday, September 12, 2023

Tuesday, September 12, 2023 Kick-off: 19:45 UK time

19:45 UK time Stadium: Hampden Park, Glasgow

Where to watch Scotland vs England

UK: Channel 4

Channel 4 USA: FOX Sports App, Foxsports.com, Fox Sports 2

FOX Sports App, Foxsports.com, Fox Sports 2 Canada: DAZN

DAZN Australia: Optus Sport

Where and how to watch England live

Watch the match from anywhere with a VPN service to help you watch England live stream on your TV, tablet, or mobile.