Serbia vs Switzerland Highlights: Score, Result, Videos

Serbia 2 – 3 Switzerland

Competition: FIFA World Cup Group G

Date: Friday, 2nd December 2022

Kick-off: 7:00 pm UK time

Venue: Stadium 974

Attendance: 44,089

The Serbian national team was defeated by Switzerland in the third round of the group stage match of the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The match in Group G ended 3-2 in favour of the Swiss team.

Swiss midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri opened the scoring in the 20th minute. Six minutes later, the Serbs responded with Aleksandar Mitrovic’s goal. In the 35th minute, Juventus star Dušan Vlahović gave Serbia the lead, but a minute before the half-time whistle, Monaco’s Breel Embolo restored the balance. At the start of the second half, Remo Freuler gave Switzerland the lead.

The win gave Switzerland 3 points and with 6 points qualified from second place in Group G for the World Cup play-offs. The Serbs scored only 1 point in the whole group stage and finished their performance in the tournament.

Switzerland will play Portugal in the 1/8 finals.

Serbia vs Switzerland full-time results

Serbia Score Switzerland 0 – 1 X. Shaqiri 20′ A. Mitrović 26′ 1 – 1 D. Vlahović 35′ 2 – 1 2 – 2 B. Embolo 44′ 2 – 3 R. Freuler 48′

A superb finish to a superb team move 💫@nati_sfv_asf | #FIFAWorldCup pic.twitter.com/dCnnrUjrqN — FIFA World Cup (@FIFAWorldCup) December 2, 2022

Serbia vs Switzerland confirmed lineups:

Serbia (3-4-1-2): 23. V. Milinkovic-Savic (GK) — 5. Veljkovic, 4. Milenkovic, 2. Pavlovic — 14. Zivkovic, 16. Lukic, 20. Milinkovic-Savic, 17. Kostic — 10. Tadic — 9. A. Mitrovic, 18. Vlahovic

Switzerland (4-2-3-1): 21. Kobel (GK) — 3. Widmer, 5. Akanji, 22. Schar, 13. Rodriguez — 8. Freuler, 10. Xhaka — 23. Shaqiri, 15. Sow, 17. Vargas — 7. Embolo