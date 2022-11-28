South Korea vs Ghana Highlights: Score, Result, Videos

South Korea 2 – 3 Ghana

Competition: FIFA World Cup Group H

Date: Monday, 28th November 2022

Kick-off: 1:00 pm UK time

Venue: Education City Stadium

Attendance: 44,667

Ghana outplayed South Korea 3-2 in the second leg of the 2022 World Cup group stage match.

In the first half, Ghana scored two goals in a strong run for the final victory. Mohammed Salisu and Mohammed Kudus were the scorers.

South Korea did not let up and scored in the second half. Within three minutes, Cho Gue-Sung scored a double.

In the 68th minute, Kudus gave Ghana the lead back. The Korean national team failed to equalise a second time.

Ghana took three points to move up to second place in quartet H. South Korea, with one point, are at the bottom of the quartet standings.

In the final round of the group stage, Ghana will play Uruguay, while South Korea will face Portugal. The matches are to take place on 2 December.

Watch South Korea vs Ghana highlights

South Korea vs Ghana full-time results

South Korea Score Ghana 0 – 1 M. Salisu 24′ ﻿ 0 – 2 M. Kudus 34′ Cho Gue-Sung 58′ 1 – 2 Cho Gue-Sung 61′ 2 – 2 2 – 3 M. Kudus 68′

South Korea vs Ghana confirmed lineups:

South Korea XI: S. Kim (GK) — 3. J. Kim, 4. M. Kim, 19. Y. Kim, 15. M.H. Kwon — 5. Jung, 6. Hwang — 25. J. Uijo, 22. K. Changhoon, 7. Son — 9. C. Guesung

Ghana XI: Ati-Zigi (GK) — 2. Lamptey, 18. Amartey, 4. Salisu, 14. Mensah — 5. Partey, 21. Abdul Samed, 20. Kudus, — 10. A. Ayew 19. Williams, 9, J. Ayew