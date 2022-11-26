How to watch South Korea vs Ghana Live Stream on TV

South Korea will face Ghana in their World Cup Group H match on Monday, 28 November 2022, at 13:00 GMT. Here’s how to watch South Korea vs Ghana live stream free online.

South Korea vs Ghana: Jung Woo-young and Mohammed Kudus

South Korea kicked off the World Cup with an encouraging draw against Uruguay, the second group favourite after Portugal. Victory over Ghana will bring them closer to a historic second-ever and first out-of-home success in the world’s top 16.

The Ghanaians put on a fiery show in the first round in the company with Portugal and made an even bigger opponent nervous, but once again failed to score. The team is terribly unstable but, as the start of the World Cup showed, quite capable. By all appearances, it will be this pairing that will decide the Group H bronze medalists. Although all four teams in the quartet still have a chance of making the playoffs.

Ghana has conceded at least two goals in their last four World Cup games. The four previous World Cup games played by the Africans were top-scoring (more than 2.5 goals overall). Teams from the African continent generally do not like or know how to shut down all their defensive barriers. Neither do the Koreans have any reason to keep the game dry – they need a win.

What time is South Korea vs Ghana World Cup match?

Group H

Location: Al Rayyan, Qatar

Al Rayyan, Qatar Stadium: Education City Stadium

Education City Stadium Date: Monday, 28 November

Monday, 28 November Kick-off Time: 13:00 GMT / 08:00 ET / 05:00 PT

What TV channel is South Korea vs Ghana on?

Where to watch South Korea vs Ghana on TV in the UK:

BBC iPlayer, TalkSport Radio UK, BBC Sport Web, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC One

Where to watch South Korea vs Ghana on TV in the USA:

SiriusXM FC, Sling, Peacock, Telemundo, Foxsports.com, Fox Sports 1, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo

Where to watch South Korea vs Ghana on TV in Canada

TSN1, RDS App, TSN5, TSN.ca, RDS, TSN3, TSN4 and TSN App

South Korea squad

Head coach: Paulo Bento

Goalkeepers: Kim Seung-gyu (Al Shabab), Jo Hyeon-woo (Ulsan Hyundai), Song Bum-keun (Jeonbuk Motors)

Kim Seung-gyu (Al Shabab), Jo Hyeon-woo (Ulsan Hyundai), Song Bum-keun (Jeonbuk Motors) Defenders: Kim Min-jae (Napoli), Kim Jin-su (Jeonbuk Motors), Hong Chul (Daegu FC), Kim Moon-hwan (Jeonbuk Motors), Yoon Jong-gyu (FC Seoul), Kim Young-gwon (Ulsan Hyundai), Kim Tae-hwan (Ulsan Hyundai), Kwon Kyung-won (Gamba Osaka), Cho Yu-min (Daejon Citizen)

Kim Min-jae (Napoli), Kim Jin-su (Jeonbuk Motors), Hong Chul (Daegu FC), Kim Moon-hwan (Jeonbuk Motors), Yoon Jong-gyu (FC Seoul), Kim Young-gwon (Ulsan Hyundai), Kim Tae-hwan (Ulsan Hyundai), Kwon Kyung-won (Gamba Osaka), Cho Yu-min (Daejon Citizen) Midfielders: Jung Woo-young (Al Sadd), Na Sang-ho (FC Seoul), Paik Seung-ho (Jeonbuk Motors), Son Jun-ho (Shandong Taishan), Song Min-kyu (Jeonbuk Motors), Kwon Chang-hoon (Gimcheon Sangmu), Son Heung-min (Tottenham Hotspur), Lee Jae-sung (Mainz), Hwang Hee-chan (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Hwang In-beom (Olympiacos), Jeong Woo-yeong (Freiburg), Lee Kang-in (Real Mallorca)

Jung Woo-young (Al Sadd), Na Sang-ho (FC Seoul), Paik Seung-ho (Jeonbuk Motors), Son Jun-ho (Shandong Taishan), Song Min-kyu (Jeonbuk Motors), Kwon Chang-hoon (Gimcheon Sangmu), Son Heung-min (Tottenham Hotspur), Lee Jae-sung (Mainz), Hwang Hee-chan (Wolverhampton Wanderers), Hwang In-beom (Olympiacos), Jeong Woo-yeong (Freiburg), Lee Kang-in (Real Mallorca) Forwards: Hwang Ui-jo (Olympiacos), Cho Gue-sung (Jeonbuk Motors)

Ghana squad

Head coach: Otto Addo