South Korea vs Portugal Highlights: Score, Result, Videos

South Korea 2 – 1 Portugal

Competition: FIFA World Cup Group H

Date: Friday, 2nd December 2022

Kick-off: 3:00 pm UK time

Venue: Al Janoub Stadium

Attendance: 44,667

South Korea defeated Portugal in Qatar’s third World Cup group stage round.

The meeting of Group H at the Education City arena ended 2-1 in favour of the South Koreans. It was Portugal’s Ricardo Horta (5th minute) and Asia’s Kim Young-kwon (27) and Hwang Hee-chan (90 +1) who scored the goals.

Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo played his 20th match at the World Cup. He became the 13th player to appear 20 times at the World Cup.

The Portuguese team, who had previously secured a play-off place, finished top of the quartet with 6 points after three rounds. The second team to emerge from the group was South Korea (4), who beat the Uruguayans (4 points) thanks to the higher number of goals scored.

Watch South Korea vs Portugal highlights

South Korea vs Portugal full-time results

South Korea Score Portugal 0 – 1 Ricardo Horta 5′ Kim Young-Gwon 27′ 1 – 1 Hwang Hee-Chan 90’+1 2 – 1

[𝗙𝗧] 대한민국🇰🇷 𝟮-1 🇵🇹포르투갈

밤 12시부터 대한민국 모두가 함께 달렸습니다.



천국과 지옥을 오가며 졸인 가슴

이제는 편하게 내려놓으시고



지금부터 하이라이트 정주행하시길 바랍니다.

대한민국이 이겼습니다!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!#대한민국 #축구국가대표팀 더 뜨겁게, 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐑𝐞𝐝𝐬🔥 pic.twitter.com/vHlLAnJFFg — theKFA (@theKFA) December 2, 2022

South Korea vs Portugal confirmed lineups:

South Korea: Kim Seung-gyu, Kim Moon-hwan, Kwon Kyung-won, Kim Young-gwon, Kim Jin-su, Lee Jae-sung, Lee Kang-in, Jeong Woo-yeong, Hwang In-beom, Son Heung-min, Cho Gue-sung.

Portugal: Diogo Costa, Diogo Dalot, Pepe, Antonio Silva, Joao Cancelo, Matheus Nunes, Ruben Neves, Vitinha, Joao Mario, Cristiano Ronaldo, Ricardo Horta.