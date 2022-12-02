South Korea vs Portugal Highlights: Score, Result, Videos

South Korea 2 – 1 Portugal
Competition: FIFA World Cup Group H
Date: Friday, 2nd December 2022
Kick-off: 3:00 pm UK time
Venue: Al Janoub Stadium
Attendance: 44,667
South Korea defeated Portugal in Qatar’s third World Cup group stage round.
The meeting of Group H at the Education City arena ended 2-1 in favour of the South Koreans. It was Portugal’s Ricardo Horta (5th minute) and Asia’s Kim Young-kwon (27) and Hwang Hee-chan (90 +1) who scored the goals.
Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo played his 20th match at the World Cup. He became the 13th player to appear 20 times at the World Cup.
The Portuguese team, who had previously secured a play-off place, finished top of the quartet with 6 points after three rounds. The second team to emerge from the group was South Korea (4), who beat the Uruguayans (4 points) thanks to the higher number of goals scored.
Watch South Korea vs Portugal highlights
South Korea vs Portugal full-time results
|South Korea
|Score
|Portugal
|0 – 1
|Ricardo Horta 5′
|Kim Young-Gwon 27′
|1 – 1
|Hwang Hee-Chan 90’+1
|2 – 1
South Korea vs Portugal confirmed lineups:
South Korea: Kim Seung-gyu, Kim Moon-hwan, Kwon Kyung-won, Kim Young-gwon, Kim Jin-su, Lee Jae-sung, Lee Kang-in, Jeong Woo-yeong, Hwang In-beom, Son Heung-min, Cho Gue-sung.
Portugal: Diogo Costa, Diogo Dalot, Pepe, Antonio Silva, Joao Cancelo, Matheus Nunes, Ruben Neves, Vitinha, Joao Mario, Cristiano Ronaldo, Ricardo Horta.