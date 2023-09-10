HomeVideoSpain vs Cyprus: kick-off time, how to watch on...

Looking for a Spain vs Cyprus live stream? With our helpful instructions, we’ve got you covered.

Spain vs Cyprus

The EURO Qualification match Spain vs Cyprus live stream is set for Tuesday, 12 September 2023, at 19:45 UK time. Estadio Nuevo Los Cármenes will host the event. Viaplay Xtra will air the EURO Qualification match live. You can watch this match live online for free and see the highlights of the goals.

Spain vs Cyprus date & kick-off time

  • Competition: EURO Qualification
  • Game Day: Tuesday, 12 September 2023
  • Kick-off: 19:45 UK Time
  • Stadium: Estadio Nuevo Los Cármenes

Where to watch Spain vs Cyprus

  • UK: Viaplay Xtra
  • USA: Fox Soccer Plus, ViX
  • Canada: DAZN
  • Australia: Optus Sport
  • Spain: RTVE.es, fuboTV España, TVE La 1

