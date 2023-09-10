Looking for a Spain vs Cyprus live stream? With our helpful instructions, we’ve got you covered.

The EURO Qualification match Spain vs Cyprus live stream is set for Tuesday, 12 September 2023, at 19:45 UK time. Estadio Nuevo Los Cármenes will host the event. Viaplay Xtra will air the EURO Qualification match live. You can watch this match live online for free and see the highlights of the goals.

Spain vs Cyprus date & kick-off time

Competition: EURO Qualification

EURO Qualification Game Day: Tuesday, 12 September 2023

Tuesday, 12 September 2023 Kick-off: 19:45 UK Time

19:45 UK Time Stadium: Estadio Nuevo Los Cármenes

Where to watch Spain vs Cyprus

UK: Viaplay Xtra

Viaplay Xtra USA: Fox Soccer Plus, ViX

Fox Soccer Plus, ViX Canada: DAZN

DAZN Australia: Optus Sport

Optus Sport Spain: RTVE.es, fuboTV España, TVE La 1

Where and how to watch Spain live

Watch the match from anywhere with a VPN service to help you watch Spain live stream on your TV, tablet, or mobile.