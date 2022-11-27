Spain 1 – 1 Germany

Competition: FIFA World Cup Group E

Date: Sunday 27th November 2022

Kick-off: 7:00pm UK time

Venue: Al Bayt StadiumA

Attendance: 68,895

Spain and Germany played to a 1-1 draw in the second leg of the 2022 FIFA World Cup group stage match. The meeting took place in El-Haura at the El-Bayt stadium.

Spain’s forward Alvaro Morata opened the scoring in 62 minutes, assisted by Jordi Alba. The Germans managed to score the return goal in the 83rd minute thanks to striker Niclas Füllkrug assisted by Jamal Musiala.

Spain are top of Group E with four points after two rounds. Germany are in fourth place with one point after two games. Japan (3) is second, while Costa Rica (3) is third.

In the final round, the Spaniards will play the Japanese, while the Germans will play Costa Rica (both games on December 1).

Watch Spain vs Germany highlights

HIGHLIGHTS | Germany keep their hopes alive with a draw against Spain | World Cup 2022

Spain v Germany | Group E | FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022™ | Highlights

Spain vs Germany full-time results

Spain Score Germany Alvaro Morata 62 1 – 0 ﻿ ﻿ 1 – 1 Niclas Fullkrug 83

Spain vs Germany confirmed lineups

Spain: Simon, Carvajal, Rodrigo, Laporte, Alba, Busquets, Pedri, Gavi, Asensio, Torres, Olmo.

Germany: Neuer, Rudiger, Sule, Raum, Kehrer, Kimmich, Goretzka, Gundogan, Gnabry, Muller, Musiala.