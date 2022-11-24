Switzerland vs Cameroon Highlights: Score, Result, Videos

Switzerland and Cameroon national teams played in the first round of the FIFA World Cup group stage. The match took place in Al Wakrah at El Janoub Stadium. The teams represented Group G. The match ended with Switzerland’s 1-0 win. The only goal was scored by Breel Embolo.

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group G match Switzerland vs Cameroon

This match opened the day’s action for the World Cup. In the first half, the teams were very careful not to make any mistakes. But the Swiss had a slight advantage.

In the second half, the Swiss team took their chance. Remo Freuler crossed from the wing and Breel Esmbolo headed the ball into the net.

A massive win for Switzerland in a very tough Group G pic.twitter.com/zX7ZfMpzTI — FootballJOE (@FootballJOE) November 24, 2022

The Swiss had more chances of scoring a second goal than Cameroon of getting back into the game. Switzerland starts with a win, while Cameroon has made the task of getting out of the group much more difficult.

Switzerland vs Cameroon lineups:

Switzerland XI: Sommer; Widmer, Elvedi, Akanji, Rodríguez; Xhaka, Freuler, Sow; Embolo, Shaqiri, Vargas.

Cameroon XI: Onana; Tolo, Nkoulou, Castelletto, Fai; Gouet, Hongla, Zambo Anguissa; Mbeumo, Choupo Moting, Toko Ekambi.