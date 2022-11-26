Tunisia vs Australia Highlights: Score, Result, Videos

Australia defeated Tunisia in the World Cup in Qatar. They broke a seven-match unbeaten streak in the World Cup finals. The last time they won a World Cup match was in 2010.

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group D match Tunisia vs Australia

Australia’s success was largely due to a strong start. In the first half-hour of the match, they completely outplayed the Africans and, importantly, managed to convert the game advantage into a goal in the 23rd minute.

FT: Tunisia 0-1 Australia



✅ First World Cup win since 2010

✅ First World Cup clean sheet since 1974



A brilliant result for #AUS at the #FIFAWorldCup. They go up to second in Group D. pic.twitter.com/CvcHUNZCOE — The Athletic | Football (@TheAthleticFC) November 26, 2022

The Tunisian side slowly began to come back to their senses and in the match’s closing stages, they seized the initiative. Australia concentrated on maintaining its lead, while Tunisia attacked after attacking. In the last 10 minutes of the match, the Africans laid siege to the Australians, who couldn’t wait to blow the final whistle. In the end, they did manage to pull themselves back – largely thanks to the courage of their goalkeeper.

They’re now 3 points clear at the halfway stage and remain in with a chance of making the play-offs. In the third leg, they face Denmark.

Tunisia vs Australia confirmed lineups:

Tunisia (3-4-3): Dahmen; Bronn, Talbi, Meriah; Abdi, Laidouni, Skhiri, Drager; Sliti, Msakni, Jebali

Australia XI (4-2-3-1): Ryan; Behich, Rowles, Souttar, Karacic; Mooy, Irvine, McGree; Leckie, Duke, Goodwin