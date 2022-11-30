Tunisia vs France Highlights: Score, Result, Videos

Tunisia 1 – 0 France

Competition: FIFA World Cup Group D

Date: Wednesday, 30th November 2022

Kick-off: 3:00 pm UK time

Venue: Education City Stadium

Attendance: 44,667

The 3rd and final round of the World Cup group stage in Qatar took place today, 30 November, with France playing Tunisia.

The first half was dominated by Tunisia, who had less ball possession but more shots on goal – four attempts, two of which were on target. France only possessed the ball and tried to prevent any attempts on goal from their opponents, with little thought given to their attacks.

In the second half, the situation continued and Tunisia’s advantage was eventually realized in the shape of a goal. In the 58th minute, striker Wahbi Khazri ran from midfield to the penalty spot and headed the ball down into the far corner. After that, Tunisia returned to the defensive and played on the counterattack. In the 90+8th minute, Antoine Griezmann equalized and seemed to bring his team to a draw. However, after the final whistle, the goal was cancelled, and Tunisia eventually won 1-0.

Tunisia vs France full-time results

Tunisia Score France W. Khazri 58′ 1 – 0

Tunisia vs France confirmed lineups:

Tunisia (3-4-2-1): 16. Dahmen (GK) — 4. Meriah, 5. Ghandri, 3. Talbi — 21. Kechrida, 17. Skhiri, 14. Laidouni, 12. Maaloul — 25. Ben Slimane, 15. Ben Romdhane — 10. Khazri

France (4-3-3):16. Mandanda (GK) — 3. Disasi, 4. Varane, 24. Konate, 25. Camavinga — 13. Fofana, 8. Tchouameni, 15. Veretout — 6. Guendouzi, 12. Kolo Muani, 20. Coman