Uruguay vs Brazil Live Stream: Free link, How to watch on TV

Brazil will be aiming to get back on the winning track in their 2026 World Cup qualification campaign when they face Uruguay in Montevideo on Tuesday night.

Estadio Centenario, Montevideo

The Brazilian team is coming off a 1-1 draw with Venezuela, while Uruguay also played a 2-2 draw against Colombia in Barranquilla in their last match. Uruguay has appeared in each of the last four World Cup finals, reaching the quarter-finals in 2010, the round of 16 in 2014, and the quarter-finals in 2018. However, they had a disappointing showing in the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, failing to advance beyond the group stage for the first time since 2002.

What time is Uruguay vs Brazil kick off?

Competition: WC Qualification South America

Game Day: Wednesday, 18 October 2023

Wednesday, 18 October 2023 Kick-off: 01:00 UK Time

How to watch Uruguay vs Brazil on TV

UK:

USA:

Canada: Fanatiz Canada

Fanatiz Canada Australia:

Brazil: SporTV, NOW NET e Claro, Globo, Canais Globo

SporTV, NOW NET e Claro, Globo, Canais Globo Uruguay: Antel TV, NS Eventos 1, TCC, DIRECTV Sports Uruguay, AUF TV, Montecable HD 1

Possible Starting Lineups

Uruguay has not announced any new injury concerns following their draw with Colombia.

In the case of Brazil, Casemiro was forced to leave the field with an injury during the match against Venezuela. As a result, the Manchester United midfielder is considered a significant doubt for the upcoming game against Uruguay. Brazil’s manager, Diniz, mentioned that the 31-year-old sustained “an ankle injury” during the match, so his participation in the upcoming game would come as a surprise.

Uruguay possible starting lineup:

Mele; Nandez, R Araujo, Caceres, M Olivera; Ugarte, Valverde; C Olivera, De la Cruz, Rodriguez; Nunez

Brazil possible starting lineup:

Ederson; Couto, Marquinhos, Gabriel, Arana; Guimaraes, Gerson; Rodrygo, Neymar, Vinicius; Richarlison

Uruguay vs Brazil: prediction

Our assessment, taking into consideration the recent form, injuries, suspensions, and overall confidence of both teams, suggests that the final result will likely be: Uruguay 1-2 Brazil.