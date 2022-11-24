Uruguay vs South Korea Highlights: Score, Result, Videos

Today was the World Cup 1st round match between Uruguay and South Korea. The teams played at the Education City Stadium in Al Rayyan, Qatar. The teams scored no goals. The encounter ended with a 0-0 score.

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group H match Uruguay vs South Korea

The Uruguayans had a good chance in the first half to open the scoring in the 43rd minute. Midfielder Federico Valverde crossed from a corner to the centre of the penalty area, where defender Diego Godin jumped high and headed the ball over the bar.

The South Americans could have scored at the end of the second half. Valverde, in front of the Asian team’s penalty area, broke free, moved into the open area and hit the ball tight into the near corner. The ball hit the bar and flew into the field.

Uruguay vs South Korea confirmed line-ups:

Uruguay XI (4-3-3): Rochet; Caceres, Godin, Gimenez, Olivera; Valverde, Vecino, Bentancur; Pellistri, L Suarez, Nunez

South Korea XI (4-2-3-1): Kim Seung-gyu; Kim Moon-hwan, Kim Young-gwon, Kim Min-jae, Kim Jin-su; Jung Woo-Young, Hwang In-beom; Na Sang-ho, Lee Jae-sung, Son Heung-min; Hwang Ui-jo