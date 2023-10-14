Wales vs Croatia live stream: How to watch EURO Qualification game online

Wales is determined to continue its revival in the Euro 2024 qualifying campaign as they face Croatia this weekend.

Cardiff City Stadium

The Welsh team currently occupies the fourth position in Group D, just ahead of the winless minnows Latvia. Despite their challenging position, their Euro 2024 hopes are still within reach. Since the World Cup, they have faced the retirements of key players like Gareth Bale, Joe Allen, Chris Gunter, and Jonny Williams. While they suffered two defeats in their last four games, they managed to secure a crucial 2-0 victory against Latvia last month.

Another win in the upcoming match would see Wales join Croatia in the second position with 10 points, setting up decisive encounters against third-placed Armenia and group leaders Turkey. In their previous encounter in March, these two teams played to a 1-1 draw, with Nathan Broadhead scoring a stoppage-time equalizer to salvage a point.

Wales vs Croatia date & kick-off time

Competition: EURO Qualification

EURO Qualification Game Day: Sunday, October 15, 2023

Sunday, October 15, 2023 Kick-off: 19:45 UK time

19:45 UK time Stadium: Cardiff City Stadium

Where to watch Wales vs Croatia

UK: Viaplay Sports 1, BBC Sport Web, S4C, BBC iPlayer, Viaplay UK

Viaplay Sports 1, BBC Sport Web, S4C, BBC iPlayer, Viaplay UK USA: ViX, Fubo Sports Network

ViX, Fubo Sports Network Canada: DAZN

DAZN Australia: Optus Sport

Optus Sport Croatia: Nova TV

The Probable squads of Wales vs Croatia

Wales Probable XI: Danny Ward, Regan Poole, Joe Low, Ben Davies, Wes Burns, Jordan James, Charlie Savage, Neco Williams, Liam Cullen, Kieffer Moore, Nathan Broadhead

Croatia Probable XI: Dominik Livakovic, Josip Stanisic, Josip Sutalo, Josko Gvardiol, Borna Barisic, Luka Modric, Marcelo Brozovic, Mateo Kovacic, Mario Pasalic, Petar Musa, Josip Brekalo