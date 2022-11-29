Wales vs England Highlights: Score, Result, Videos

Wales 0 – 3 England

Competition: FIFA World Cup Group B

Date: Tuesday, 29th November 2022

Kick-off: 7:00 pm UK time

Venue: Ahmad bin Ali Stadium

Attendance: 45,032

England’s third-round Group Stage match of the 2022 World Cup against Wales ended with a confident win.

In the first half, the English were much more active than the Welsh and repeatedly crossed into the Welsh defence but failed to score. In the 38th minute, Phil Foden’s most realistic goal scoring chance failed to be realized.

In the 24th minute, Welsh player Neko Williams was hit in the head by a ball and needed medical assistance. In the 36th minute, he could not continue and was substituted due to a suspected concussion.

At the beginning of the second half, England broke through the Welsh defence – first Marcus Rashford opened the scoring in the 50th minute with a free-kick, and a minute later Phil Foden doubled the national team’s lead. In the 68th minute, Rashford scored a double following a solo pass.

Wales Score England 0 – 1 M. Rashford 50′ 0 – 2 P. Foden 51′ 0 – 3 M. Rashford 68′

Wales vs England confirmed lineups:

England starting lineup (4-3-3): 1. Pickford — 2. Walker, 5. Stones, 6. Maguire, 3. Shaw — 22. Bellingham, 4. Rice, 8. Henderson — 20. Foden, 9. Kane, 11. Rashford

Wales starting lineup (4-3-3): 12.Ward — 3. Williams 5. Mepham, 6. Rodon, 4. Davies — 15. Ampadu, 10. Ramsey, 7. Allen — 11. Bale, 13. Moore, 20. James