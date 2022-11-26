How to watch Wales vs England Live Stream on TV

Wales will face England in their World Cup Group B match on Tuesday, 29 November 2022, at 19:00 GMT. Here’s how to watch Wales vs England live stream free online.

Wales vs England: Kieffer Moore and Raheem Sterling

In the second round, Wales played Iran after a not-so-bad match against the USA. The Welsh took one point in the first round and lost 0-2 to Iran in the second. Both goals were scored in extra time, at the very end of the added minutes. The goals came in the 9th and 11th minutes of added time.

The Welsh were held in the minority. On 86 minutes, goalkeeper Wayne Hennessey ran out of the penalty area and brought down an Iranian player. The referee initially showed a yellow card, but after consultation with the VAR changed his decision and sent off the goalkeeper. The defeat to Iran effectively ruined Wales’ chances of qualifying for the next round. A 4-0 win or a four-goal difference on conceded goals is needed to overtake England in the standings.

England played below their potential in the match against the USA but met the minimum target. England, playing a 0-0 draw, scored one point to make their score four. This effectively guarantees a play-off place in the World Cup. In the regulations, goal difference is considered when the scores are equal. With the 6-2 victory over Iran, the English have a better goal difference than the other national teams. A defeat for Wales could see the English drop to second place.

What time is Wales vs England World Cup match?

Group B

Location: Al Wakrah, Qatar

Al Wakrah, Qatar Stadium: Al Janoub Stadium

Al Janoub Stadium Date: Tuesday, 29 November

Tuesday, 29 November Kick-off Time: 19:00 GMT / 14:00 ET / 11:00 PT

What TV channel is Wales vs England on?

Where to watch Wales vs England on TV in the UK:

BBC iPlayer, S4C, BBC Sport Web, BBC One

Where to watch Wales vs England on TV in the USA:

SiriusXM FC, Sling, Peacock, Telemundo, Foxsports.com, Fox Sports 1, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo

Where to watch Wales vs England on TV in Canada

RDS App, TSN4, TSN App, TSN5, TSN1, TSN.ca, TSN3, RDS

How to watch Wales vs England live stream free

Wales vs England live stream will kick off World Cup 2022 — and you can watch it from anywhere with ExpressVPN.

Wales squad

Head coach: Robert Page

Goalkeepers: Wayne Hennessey (Nottingham Forest), Danny Ward (Leicester City), Adam Davies (Sheffield United).

Defenders: Ben Davies (Tottenham) Ben Cabango (Swansea City), Tom Lockyer (Luton Town), Joe Rodon (Rennes), Chris Mepham (Bournemouth), Ethan Ampadu (Spezia), Chris Gunter (AFC Wimbledon), Neco Williams (Nottingham Forest), Connor Roberts (Burnley)

Midfielders: Sorba Thomas (Huddersfield), Joe Allen (Swansea City), Matthew Smith (MK Dons), Dylan Levitt (Dundee United), Harry Wilson (Fulham), Joe Morrell (Portsmouth), Jonny Williams (Swindon Town), Aaron Ramsey (Nice), Rubin Colwill (Cardiff City)

Forwards: Gareth Bale (Los Angeles FC), Kieffer Moore (Bournemouth), Mark Harris (Cardiff City), Brennan Johnson (Nottingham Forest), Dan James (Fulham)

England squad

Head coach: Gareth Southgate