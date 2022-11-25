Wales vs Iran Highlights: Score, Result, Videos

Iran defeated Wales 2-0 in the group-stage match of the 2022 World Cup.

FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group B match Wales vs Iran

Rouzbeh Cheshmi scored in the 98th minute and Ramin Rezaeian scored in the 101st minute.

In the 16th minute, Ali Gholizadeh’s goal was cancelled due to offside. In the 86th minute, the Welsh remained ten men on goal after Wayne Hennessey was sent off.

The Iranian forward Serdar Azmoun was substituted in the 68th minute. The 27-year-old striker was injured a few minutes before the substitution, but he did not want to leave the field and continued to play. He was replaced by Karim Ansarifard in the 68th minute.

After the match, Iran is second in Group B with 3 points, while Wales is last in Group B with one point.

Wales vs Iran lineups:

Wales XI: Hennessey; Mepham, Rodon, B Davies; Roberts, Ampadu, Ramsey, Wilson, N Williams; Bale (C), Moore.

Iran XI: Hosseini; Rezaeian, Pouraliganji, Hosseini, Mohammadi; Gholizadeh, Nourollahi, Ezatollahi, Hajsafi; Azmoun, Taremi.