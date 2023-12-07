Watch Juventus vs Napoli Live Streaming free 2023

The Serie A resumes with Napoli facing off against Massimiliano Allegri’s Juventus at the Allianz Stadium on Friday in a crucial fixture.
Juventus currently sit in second place in the Serie A standings and have displayed strong form this season. They secured a vital 2-1 victory against Monza in their previous game and aim to replicate that performance.
Meanwhile, Napoli occupies fifth place in the league and hasn’t enjoyed their best form this season. Following a damaging 3-0 defeat against Inter Milan last week, the Neapolitan team seeks a resurgence and will be looking to bounce back in this upcoming match.
What time is Juventus vs Napoli kick off?
- Competition: Italian Serie A
- Game Day: Friday, December 8, 2023
- Kick-off: 19:45 UK Time
- Stadium: Allianz Stadium, Torino
How to watch Juventus vs Napoli on TV
- UK: discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 3
- USA: Paramount+
- Canada: fuboTV Canada
- Australia: beIN SPORTS 3beIN Sports Connect,
- Italy: 214 DAZN Zona, DAZN Italia, SKY Go Italia
Where and how to watch Juventus vs Napoli live
Watch the match from anywhere with a VPN service to help you watch Juventus live stream on your TV, tablet, or mobile.
|Worldwide:
|ExpressVPN! (Free Trial)
|US only:
|Watch ESPN+
|USA & Canada:
|FuboTV free 7-day trial
Juventus vs Napoli predicted lineups
Juventus possible starting lineup: Szczesny; Gatti, Bremer, Rugani; Cambiaso, McKennie, Nicolussi Caviglia, Rabiot, Kostic; Chiesa, Vlahovic
Napoli possible starting lineup: Meret; Rrahmani, Ostigard, Natan; Politano, Zambo Anguissa, Lobotka, Zielinski; Raspadori, Osimhen, Kvaratskhelia