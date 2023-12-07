Watch Juventus vs Napoli Live Streaming free 2023

HomeVideo

The Serie A resumes with Napoli facing off against Massimiliano Allegri’s Juventus at the Allianz Stadium on Friday in a crucial fixture.

Allianz Stadium, Torino
Juventus currently sit in second place in the Serie A standings and have displayed strong form this season. They secured a vital 2-1 victory against Monza in their previous game and aim to replicate that performance.

Meanwhile, Napoli occupies fifth place in the league and hasn’t enjoyed their best form this season. Following a damaging 3-0 defeat against Inter Milan last week, the Neapolitan team seeks a resurgence and will be looking to bounce back in this upcoming match.

What time is Juventus vs Napoli kick off?

  • Competition: Italian Serie A
  • Game Day: Friday, December 8, 2023
  • Kick-off: 19:45 UK Time
  • Stadium: Allianz Stadium, Torino

How to watch Juventus vs Napoli on TV

  • UK: discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 3
  • USA: Paramount+
  • Canada: fuboTV Canada
  • Australia: beIN SPORTS 3beIN Sports Connect,
  • Italy: 214 DAZN Zona, DAZN Italia, SKY Go Italia

Where and how to watch Juventus vs Napoli live

Juventus vs Napoli predicted lineups

Juventus possible starting lineup: Szczesny; Gatti, Bremer, Rugani; Cambiaso, McKennie, Nicolussi Caviglia, Rabiot, Kostic; Chiesa, Vlahovic

Napoli possible starting lineup: Meret; Rrahmani, Ostigard, Natan; Politano, Zambo Anguissa, Lobotka, Zielinski; Raspadori, Osimhen, Kvaratskhelia

