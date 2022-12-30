HomeVideoWest Ham vs Brentford Highlights

West Ham vs Brentford Highlights

West Ham 0 – 2 Brentford
Competition: Premier League
Date: Friday, December 30, 2022
Kick-off: 19:45 UK time
Venue: London Stadium


West HamScoreBrentford
0 – 1I. Toney 18′
0 – 2J. Dasilva 43′

