West Ham vs Brentford Highlights

By Time Soccer
Dec 30, 2022

West Ham 0 – 2 Brentford
Competition: Premier League
Date: Friday, December 30, 2022
Kick-off: 19:45 UK time
Venue: London Stadium

Watch West Ham vs Brentford Highlights

West Ham Score Brentford
0 – 1 I. Toney 18′
0 – 2 J. Dasilva 43′