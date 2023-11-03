How to watch Burnley vs Crystal Palace: TV channel, live stream, kick-off time

In another round of the 2023-24 English Premier League campaign, Burnley will host Crystal Palace at Turf Moor on Saturday. Here’s all the key information on the match, including kickoff time, live streaming, and TV channels.
Burnley has struggled for results in the top-flight so far and currently finds itself in the relegation zone heading into the second quarter of the season. In their last league outing, they were beaten 2-1 by Bournemouth, despite taking the lead early in the game via a stunning half-volley from Charlie Taylor. Burnley currently sits 19th in the league table with just four points from 10 games, and they’ll be aiming to shake off their recent results and return to winning ways this weekend.
On the other hand, Crystal Palace has also faced challenges in recent weeks and now finds itself in the bottom half of the Premier League standings. They were defeated 2-1 by Tottenham Hotspur in their last match, falling behind by two goals before Jordan Ayew scored a consolation goal deep into additional time.
Burnley vs Crystal Palace date, kick-off time and venue
- Competition: Premier League
- Game Day: Saturday, November 4, 2023
- Kick-off: 15:00 UK time
- Stadium: Turf Moor, Burnley
Where to watch Burnley vs Crystal Palace
- UK:
- USA: Peacock
- Canada: fuboTV Canada
- Australia: Optus Sport
Where and how to watch Burnley vs Crystal Palace live
Burnley vs Crystal Palace predicted lineups
Burnley possible starting lineup: Trafford; Roberts, Al-Dakhil, O’Shea, Taylor; Brownhill, Berge, Gudmundsson; Tresor, Amdouni, Koleosho
Crystal Palace possible starting lineup: Johnstone; Ward, Andersen, Guehi, Mitchell; Hughes, Doucoure, Lerma; Ayew, Edouard, Franca