Where to watch Manchester City vs Copenhagen on TV: Channel, Live stream

Manchester City will welcome Copenhagen to the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday for the second leg of their round of 16 encounter in the Champions League.

Etihad Stadium, Manchester

The reigning champions have enjoyed a strong run, currently holding the second spot in the league behind Liverpool. They have remained unbeaten for 19 consecutive matches and recently secured a victory in the Manchester derby with goals from Phil Foden and Haaland, narrowing the gap to just one point. With a commanding 3-1 lead from the first leg, they are considered favorites to advance to the quarterfinals.

For Copenhagen, overturning the deficit from the first leg will be a daunting task. While they have defeated reputable teams in the Champions League before, they face an uphill battle. After a recent loss to Midtjylland, they currently sit in third place in the Danish league, trailing the leader by three points. To progress to the next round, Jacob Neestrup’s side will need to deliver a top-notch performance in this crucial match.

Date, kick-off time and venue

Competition: UEFA Champions League

UEFA Champions League Date: Wednesday, 6 March 2024

Wednesday, 6 March 2024 Kick Off: 20:00 UK Time

20:00 UK Time Venue: Etihad Stadium, Manchester

How to watch the Manchester City vs Copenhagen live stream

UK: BBC Radio 5 Live, TalkSport Radio UK, TNT Sports 1, discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports Ultimate

BBC Radio 5 Live, TalkSport Radio UK, TNT Sports 1, discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports Ultimate USA: Paramount+, ViX, CBS

Paramount+, ViX, CBS Canada: DAZN Canada

DAZN Canada Australia: Stan Sport

UK Radio: TalkSport Radio UK, Live text, audio and stats at mancity.co

Watch the Copenhagen vs Manchester City live stream from abroad with a VPN

The Manchester City vs Copenhagen live stream will be shown on different channels worldwide. But you can use a VPN if you’re not in your home country and want to watch it on your usual service.

A VPN is a Virtual Private Network that allows you to connect to a server in another country. This will change your IP address to make it look like you’re in that country. This means you can access services only available in that country, such as your usual TV provider’s live stream of the Manchester City vs Copenhagen game.

Our favorite VPN is ExpressVPN. It’s fast, reliable, and has a wide range of servers to choose from. It also offers a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it risk-free.

To use ExpressVPN to watch the match live stream:

Try ExpressVPN risk-free for 30 days

Find out here how to use your VPN to live stream. ExpressVPN offers you 30 days of the full-featured version for all your devices. You’ll get unlimited bandwidth and 24/7 customer support. Get a full refund within 30 days.

Get access in 3 easy steps.

Manchester City vs Copenhagen possible lineup

Manchester City Predicted lineup (3-2-4-1): Ederson; Walker, Dias, Ake; Stones, Rodri; Doku, Silva, De Bruyne, Foden; Haaland

Copenhagen Predicted lineup (4-3-3): Grabara; Jelert, Vavro, McKenna, Meling; Mattsson, Falk, Højlund; Elyounoussi, Achouri, Cornelius

How can I watch highlights of this game or the full match?