Fulham 1 – 1 Wolves
Competition: Premier League
Date: Friday, 24 February 2023
Kick-off: 20:00 UK Time
Venue: Craven Cottage, London

Watch Fulham vs Wolves Highlights



FulhamScoreWolves
0 – 1Pablo Sarabia 23′
M. Solomon 64′1 – 1

