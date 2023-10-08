HomeFootball on TVBBC Football Focus – 7 October 2023

BBC Football Focus – 7 October 2023

By James Gardiner
Last Updated:
1 min.

Football Focus is on the road at Burnley FC, with manager Vincent Kompany chatting to his old team-mate Nedum Onuoha. Also on the show, interviews with two players in very different situations: John McGinn at high-flying Villa and James Tarkowski at troubled Everton.

BBC Football Focus is a weekly football magazine show broadcast live on BBC One on Saturday lunchtimes during the football season. The program previews the weekend’s fixtures and provides updates from the early Premier League game. It also shows the key moments from the midweek matches.

Football Focus was launched in 1974 as part of the BBC’s flagship sports show, Grandstand. It became a program in its own right in 2001.

The show is presented by Dan Walker, with regular contributions from pundits such as Alex Scott, Dion Dublin, and Martin Keown. It also features reports from across the country at all levels of English and Scottish football.

Football Focus is one of the most popular football shows in the UK, with an average audience of over 2 million viewers. It is known for its in-depth analysis and its light-hearted approach to the game.

Here are some of the regular segments on Football Focus:

  • Preview of the weekend’s fixtures: Walker and the pundits discuss the key matches of the weekend and make their predictions.
  • Updates from the early Premier League game: Football Focus provides live updates from the early Premier League game, which usually kicks off at 12:30 pm.
  • Highlights from the midweek matches: Football Focus shows the key moments from the midweek Premier League matches, as well as from other notable matches from around the world.
  • Reports from across the country: Football Focus reporters provide reports from matches at all levels of English and Scottish football.
  • Guest interviews: Football Focus regularly features interviews with high-profile figures from the world of football.
  • Analysis and debate: Walker and the pundits provide in-depth analysis of the week’s football news and stories.

Football Focus is a must-watch for any football fan. It is a comprehensive and entertaining show that provides everything you need to know about the weekend’s football.

