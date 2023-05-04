Watch the full show Match of the Day, which is a flagship television football show in the United Kingdom that airs on BBC One. It features highlights and analysis of the latest football (soccer) matches from the English Premier League, as well as occasional coverage of other football competitions.

Gary Lineker hosts the world’s most renowned football show, featuring the biggest names and games from the Premier League of the 2022/23 season.

When is Match of the Day on TV tonight?

The MOTD show typically airs on Saturday evenings, with a team of pundits analyzing the day’s matches and discussing the latest football news. “Match of the Day” has been on air since 1964 and is considered a staple of British football culture.

Match of the Day will be broadcast on Saturday 6th May 2023.

The show will begin at 10:30 pm on BBC One.

Gary Lineker introduces highlights of Premier League games, including Liverpool vs Brentford, Bournemouth vs Chelsea, and Manchester City vs Leeds United.

Is Match of the Day available on BBC iPlayer?

Yes. Match of the Day and Match of the Day 2 will be available for live streaming on BBC iPlayer. It will now be available on iPlayer shortly after midnight on the day of the broadcast.