How to watch Milan vs Slavia Praha on TV: Channel, Live stream

In the Europa League playoff round, AC Milan secured their spot in Round 16 by defeating Rennes 5-3 on aggregate. They dominated the first leg, defeating the French team 3-0. Despite losing the second leg to Rennes, AC Milan managed to advance to the next round.

Stadio Giuseppe Meazza, Milano

In their upcoming Europa League Round of 16 clash against Slavia Praha, AC Milan appears to have a slight advantage. Their recent form, with three wins in their last five matches, showcases their ability to perform consistently. Additionally, the resilience they demonstrated in the first leg against Rennes underscores their capability to achieve crucial results.

Slavia Prague’s previous Europa League campaign ended in the 2021–2022 season during the play-offs. However, this time, there is a stronger sense of determination to produce better outcomes. Under the guidance of head coach Jindřich Trpišovský, Slavia Prague has performed commendably in the group stage of the tournament.

You can watch this match live online for free and see Milan’s highlights of the goals.

Where is Milan vs Slavia Praha playing?

Competition: UEFA Europa League

UEFA Europa League Game Day: Thursday, March 7, 2024

Thursday, March 7, 2024 Kick-off: 20:00 UK time

20:00 UK time Stadium: Stadio Giuseppe Meazza, Milano

Is Milan vs Slavia Praha on TV?

UK: TNT Sports 4, discovery+, discovery+ App

TNT Sports 4, discovery+, discovery+ App USA: ViX, Paramount+, TUDN.com, TUDN USA, CBS Sports Network, TUDN App

ViX, Paramount+, TUDN.com, TUDN USA, CBS Sports Network, TUDN App Canada: DAZN Canada

DAZN Canada Australia: Stan Sport

Stan Sport Italy: NOW TV, Sky Sport 252, DAZN Italia, Sky Sport Uno, SKY Go Italia, TV8, Sky Sport 4K

Where and how to watch Milan vs Slavia Praha live

Watch the match from anywhere with a VPN service to help you watch live stream on your TV, tablet, or mobile.

Milan vs Slavia Praha Squads

AC Milan Predicted XI: Maignan; Florenzi, Thiaw, Gabbia, Hernandez; Reijnders, Bennacer, Loftus-Cheek; Pulisic, Giroud, Rafael Leao

Slavia Prague Predicted XI: J. Staněk; Masopust, Ogbu, Holes; Doudera, Zafeiris, Dorley, Hromada, V. Jurečka; Schranz, Chytll